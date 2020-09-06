AEP: Electoral period for December 6 elections to start Monday, September 7
The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that on Monday, September 7, 2020, begins the electoral period related to the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on December 6, 2020.
An AEP release sent on Sunday to AGERPRES mentions that the main calendar landmarks of this period were established by the Government Decision no. 745/2020 for the approval of the calendar of actions within the electoral period for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, published in the Official Gazette of Romania no. 154 on September 3, 2020.
These calendar landmarks are as follows:
September 11 - establishment of the Central Electoral Bureau;
September 15 - submission to the Central Electoral Bureau of the protocol for establishing the electoral alliance;
September 21 - the deadline by which voters domiciled in the country and residing abroad, as well as those domiciled abroad can register in the Electoral Register with the address abroad with the option to vote at the polling station or with the option to vote by correspondence;
September 21 - 24 - Diplomatic missions and consular offices communicate to the Permanent Electoral Authority the proposals regarding the headquarters of the polling stations abroad;
September 25 - The Permanent Electoral Authority communicates to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the localities abroad in which polling stations must be established, as well as their number;
September 27 - The Permanent Electoral Authority draws up the permanent electoral lists for voting by correspondence;
September 28 - The Permanent Electoral Authority makes available to the National Company "Romanian Post" - S.A. the electoral lists for voting by correspondence;
October 1 - establishment of constituency electoral bureaus;
October 7 - submission of the lists of candidates and of the independent candidacies for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in the electoral constituency for the Romanian citizens with domicile or residence abroad;
October 7 - submission of lists of candidates of citizens' organizations belonging to national minorities for all constituencies;
October 18 - establishing the final candidacies for the electoral constituency for the Romanian citizens with domicile or residence abroad;
October 18 - establishing the final candidacies of the citizens' organizations belonging to the national minorities for all the electoral constituencies;
October 22 - submission of lists of candidates and independent candidates for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in the constituencies of the country;
October 22 - the last day on which the voters registered in the Electoral Register with the domicile address can submit to the mayor of the administrative-territorial unit of residence applications for registration in the Electoral Register with the residence address in the country;
October 27 - establishment and submission of electoral signs to the Central Electoral Bureau;
October 28 - establishment of constituency electoral bureaus in the country;
September 30 - printing of ballot papers by mail for the constituency for Romanian citizens domiciled or residing abroad;
November 2 - finding the finality of the candidacies for the electoral constituencies in the country;
November 6 - bringing to public knowledge the delimitation and numbering of polling stations, as well as their premises;
November 6 - the beginning of the electoral campaign;
November 18 - establishment of electoral offices;
November 21 - the appointment, by computerized draw, of the presidents of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations in the country and of their deputies, as well as of the presidents of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations abroad;
November 21 - appointment of the presidents of the electoral bureaus for voting by correspondence and of their deputies;
November 21 - printing of ballots;
November 16 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs communicates to the Permanent Electoral Authority the proposals of the diplomatic missions and consular offices regarding the headquarters of the polling stations abroad;
November 24 - the establishment of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations;
December 3, 24:00 - the deposit or delivery of the external envelopes containing the voting documents by correspondence at the headquarters of the electoral bureaus for the voting by correspondence;
December 5, 7:00 - end of the election campaign
December 6, 6:00 - voting begins
December 6, 21:00 - end of voting
The Government adopted in its meeting on Thursday, September 3, the decisions regarding the date of the parliamentary elections and their calendar.
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced that the date of the parliamentary elections will be December 6. He added that the Government is bound by both the Constitution and the election law to decide the law on these elections.
