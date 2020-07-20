Air Force Day - President Iohannis: You made defending air space true statement of faith
Postat la: 20.07.2020 - 12:15 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message for the Aviation and Air Force Day highlighting their contribution to the development of the Romanian economy and defending the country's air space.He showed that the Aviation Day, celebrated on the same day as that of St. Prophet Elijah the Tishbite, "a hero of faith and virtue," is an occasion to honour all pilots and the aviation staff who, throughout history, dedicated their lives to their country, with passion, patriotism and abnegation.
"On this day, we also recall the contribution of the generations of aircraft builders, scientists who, through their creativity, intelligence and passion, contributed to the development of the Romanian aviation to match the level of such countries that already had a tradition and remarkable achievements in this field. We also celebrated the civil aviation and the transport, utility and sports aviation staff. Every one of them, in their field, have brought their contribution to the development of our country's economy and the progress of sport aviation. (...) Dear pilots and members of the Air Force, I congratulate you for your performances and professional achievements. You've made of flying and defending the Romanian air space your true statement of faith. I wish that your spirit of sacrifice, patriotism and continuous desire for self-improvement that characterizes you to guide in the future as well, in the accomplishment of your missions," said the head of state.
He also brought to mind that, currently, the Romanian Air Force, set up 130 years ago, is made up of modern structures, which are now in the full process of consolidating their operational capability, as a result of the increase in the expenditure on Defence by 2 per cent of the GDP and the new types of aircraft and state-of-the-art technical means, with which the Air Force is endowed.
President Iohannis underscored in his message that the Romanian Air Force carries out essential missions meant to defend the integrity of the national air space, and the NATO's air space in their area of responsibility.
"This modern category of army forces plays an important role in the strengthening of Romania's defence posture, while achieving complex missions in defending the air space of our country, in carrying air transport missions and cooperating with the allied states, within the peace and post-conflict rebuilding missions," he added.
The head of state also mentioned that in the current context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, part of these structures carried out important missions on the front line of the fight against the novel coronavirus, alongside other specialized forces and means, transporting persons who were either suspected of being infected or infected with the novel coronavirus, and the medical staff, repatriating the Romanian citizens from the areas affected by the pandemic, as well as transporting medical equipment and devices.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Femeia care a protestat goala in fata soldatilor inarmati. Tanara echipata doar cu masca de protectie face senzatie pe internet
O protestatara in pielea goala, purtand doar o masca pe fata si o caciula, s-a asezat in fata fortelor de ordine federale care trageau cu gaze lacrimogene in multimea adunata din nou in Portland in semn de protest fata de uciderea lui George Floyd.
-
Chermezele de la baza de cavalerie a Jandarmeriei: Politicieni, magistrati, afaceristi si ofiteri "Doi si-un sfert", invitati VIP
Fostul sef al Bazei de Administrare si Deservire (BAD) - UM 0260 a Inspectoratului General al Jandarmeriei Romane, colonelul Marian Corcodel, organiza adevarate ospete pentru VIP-uri din politica, administratie sau Ministerul de Interne, la Complexul de pregatire, cazare si agrement "Felix Topescu" din Baneasa, o subunitate aflata in subordinea sa, cunoscuta informal sub titulatura "La cavalerie".
-
Pensia presedintelui CCR Valer Dorneanu a crescut cu 10.000 de lei, in ultimul an, si a ajuns la 44.122 de lei/luna!
Statul creste pensiile speciale in pandemie, atrage atentia deputatul USR Claudiu Nasui pe pagina sa de Facebook. Presedintele Curtii Constitutionale, Valer Dorneanu, caruia i-a crescut pensia de la 33.054 de lei la 44.122 lei/luna este folosit drept exemplu de parlamentarul USR.
-
Andreea Esca, primul interviu după ce s-a zvonit că ar avea COVID-19: "Nu mi se părea normal ca eu să dau declaraţii într-un moment când eram foarte panicată"
Ştirile ProTV anunţă că va difuza un interviu cu Andreea Esca, după ce s-a vehiculat că vedeta postului a fost infectată cu SARS-CoV-2.
-
Un medicament experimental reduce agravarea simptomelor de COVID-19
Un medicament experimental a reuşit oprirea avansării simptomelor generate de infectarea cu noul coronavirus în 79% din cazurile testate, arată un studiu realizat în Marea Britanie.
-
Cea mai mare harta 3D a Universului realizata vreodata, publicata de astrofizicieni
Astrofizicieni din lumea intreaga au publicat luni cea mai mare harta 3D a Universului realizata vreodata, rezultata dupa analiza a peste patru milioane de galaxii si quasari, obiecte ultraluminoase ce produc o cantitate colosala de energie.
-
A murit fostul arbitru Dan Petrescu
Dan Petrescu, fost arbitru, fost preşedinte al Comisiei Centrale a Arbitrilor şi fost vicepreşeinte al Federaţiei Române de Fotbal, a decedat la vârsta de 75 de ani.
-
Gloriile Clubului "Steaua" il averizeaza pe ministrul Nicolae Ciuca despre distrugerea acestui simbol al sportului romanesc
Mai multi semnatari ai unei scrisori deschise, glorii ale CS Steaua Bucuresti, il avertizeaza pe ministrul Nicolae Ciuca despre situatia actuala a clubului si despre riscul distrugerii acestui simbol al sportului romanesc:
-
Noul soft a sosit la STS. Adrian Năstase ştie: cine numără voturile câştigă alegerile!
Aflat la Cornu, retras din cauza pandemiei, fostul premier PSD, Adrian Năstase, are îndoieli la cum să se poarte cu jderii, noii musafiri nepoftiţi, şi o singură certitudine: e liniştit. STS a achiziţionat noul soft pentru numărarea voturilor. Ştie cine va câştiga viitoarele alegeri parlamentare.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Escrocheria “Acces Direct”, demontata in justiție. A cerut donații in numele unor vedete și…
- 2.Romania NU SCAPA de teroarea inundațiilor: COD ROȘU emis in doua județe
- 3.Florin Salam a aprins razboiul intre temutele clanuri Duduianu și Vasiloi. Totul a pornit de la…
- 4.Daniel Buda, europarlamentar PNL: Convergența externa a subvențiilor trebuie susținuta ferm daca ne dorim un sector agricol durabil și eficient!
- 5.Un tenisman sarb a luat coronavirus la Adria Tour și apoi a fost testata pozitiv și soția sa insarcinata
- 6.Lucian Bode anunța caștigatorul licitației pentru aproape toate tronsoanele Drumului Expres Pitești-Craiova. VIDEO
- 7.7 minori locuiau in adaposturile improvizate: Ampla actiune de igienizare in zona portilor de acces in Portul Constanta
- 8. ForMin Aurescu - Azerbaijan counterpart have telephone conversation, discuss COVID-19 health crisis
- 9.Jurnalista Cristina Herea s-a casatorit! Nașii au fost Remus și Diana Truica, iar Gabriela Firea a oficiat cununia civila
- 10.Constanta Military Port hosts festivity of changing command of Romanian Naval Forces
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu