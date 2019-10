ALDE says Romania needs gov't re-legitimated by Parliament

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) believes that Romania needs a government re-legitimated by Parliament, after a censure motion against the Dancila Government passed on Thursday with the votes of the ALDE lawmakers, reads a Facebook post published on Thursday on the ALDE Facebook page.

"The motion against the Dancila government has passed! 238 parliamentarians, more than the number of signatures, voted for the downfall of the government! Mrs Dancila could not escape what she dreaded. She dreaded Parliament, and Parliament has decided that she has to go from the government's helm. It has been proved that the role of ALDE in the current parliamentary configuration is decisive. Because of the votes of ALDE, the censure motion passed! We are waiting for the consultations President Iohannis will have to hold in the period immediately ahead. Romania needs a government that is re-legitimated by Parliament."