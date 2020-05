ALERTA - maști periculoase pe piața din Romania, in plina criza COVID-19: 'Trebuie sa fim atenți de unde, ce și cum cumparam' / FOTO

The product advertises a protective potential against viral particles but its filtering capacity has not been certified by the relevant protective equipment body. Consequently, the product might not fulfil the health and safety requirements and properly protect when combined with additional measures. / The product does not comply with the Personal Protective Equipment Regulation.

Measures taken by economic operators: Stop of sales (By: Importer)

Description: Fabric half-face mask with alleged protection potential against Covid 19.

Packaging description: The product is packed individually in a white and transparent plastic bag with a zip closure and was sold online.

Counterfeit: NO Barcode: 6970739105670

Batch number: Unknown