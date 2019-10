ALERTA - Patru politisti ucisi intr-un atac cu arma alba la Paris

Patru poliţişti au fost ucişi cu lovituri de cuţit, joi, în interiorul Prefecturii poliţiei din Paris, fiind agresaţi de un angajat care a fost apoi lichidat de forţele de ordine, potrivit presei franceze şi AFP, potrivit Agerpres.

"We heard gunshots. We didn't think it was anything at first, but after, one of the people who worked there told us not to panic and to stay in the room because there had been a murder"@lauracellierf24 speaks to a witness who was at the police station at the time of the attack pic.twitter.com/zmkzANxqtV