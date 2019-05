Ana-Maria Popescu wins bronze at Epee Grand Prix in Cali

Romanian fencer Ana-Maria Popescu on Sunday won the bronze medal at the Epee Grand Prix in Cali (Colombia), as she lost in the semifinals to China's Yiwen Sun by a score of 14-13.

In her first match on the main board, the Rio Olympic champion defeated Nardin Ehab (Egypt) 15-4, won 15-14 against American Greta Candreva in the round of 32, battled her way past French Josephine Jacques Andre Coquin 15-11 in the round of 16, and took down Italian Giulia Rizzi 15-6 in the quarterfinals.Ana-Maria Popescu is the world's No. 3 fencer (2018 - 2019) with 146 points, having two Asian athletes ahead of her: Man Wai Vivian Kong (Hong Kong) - 163 points, and Young Mi Kang (South Korea) - 149 points.