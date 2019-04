Aspects regarding laws of Justice discussed by Toader and Venice Commission delegation

Resigning Justice Minister Tudorel Toader met on Wednesday with a delegation of the Venice Commission, discussing aspects regarding the Justice Laws.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, Toader carried out a meeting, at the ministry headquarters, with a delegation of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (the Venice Commission), made up of Claire Bazy-Malaurie, Martin Kuijer, Nicolae Esanu, Kaarlo Tuori and Grigory Dikov. Representatives of the Normative Act Drafting Directorate Ileana Petre, Dragos Panaitescu and Dragos Enrico Dediu attended the meeting on behalf of the Justice Ministry.

"They discussed aspects regarding the Justice laws, with an emphasis on the five Government Emergency Ordinances [OUG] initiated by the Justice Ministry and adopted between September 2019 and March 2019 (OUG 77/2018, OUG 90/2018, OUG 92/2018, OUG 7/2019 and OUG 12/2019)," the release mentions.

During the meeting, the Minister presented the legislative and institutional framework which determined the process of amending and supplementing the three laws of Justice, as well as the considerations that justified the adoption of some of the legislative solutions included in the five Government Emergency Ordinances.