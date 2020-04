Adriana Grety Crisan - " Eroii din linia intai "

Away from her home, she is a hero in Diaspora: working with a great team in the support of Covid -19 patients.

From the beautiful city of Baia-Mare, Maramures meet our hero: Adriana Grety Crisan.

She began her career as a Registered Nurse in Negresti -Oas from 1994 to 2005 working in Acute Pediatric Nursing and the Emergency Department. After, she Emigrated to Canada in 2005 and began working as a Nurse in a Nursing Home and as a Float nurse at one Hospital in Kitchener, Canada. There, she worked in different units including mental health, rehab, stroke unit, and a Ventilators Unit. She recently moved to Windsor,Canada to be closer to her grandkids and received a job as a Dialysis Registered Nurse over the border in Detroit, Michigan in the USA.

At this point in time, she is part of the support unit for Covid-19 patients at a Dialysis clinic in Henry Ford Dearborn working with a great team under the protection of our Merciful God and caring for those more vulnerable.

In her time off, she is sewing headbands with buttons for her fellow nurses because the skin behind their ears hurt from working 12-16 hours with their masks on. All the appreciation and respect to our heroes on the front line. We pray for your health and safety while you’re taking care of others.

God bless you all!

Author: Alina Crisan - independent writer