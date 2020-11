Blue Air to resume international flights from Cluj Napoca from March 1, 2021

Blue Air low-cost airline will resume its international flights from Cluj Napoca on March 1, 2021 one month ahead of schedule, to meet growing demand for this destination.

According to a Blue Air press statement, from March 1, 2021, Blue Air will introduce 13 new routes that will connect Cluj-Napoca to key destinations in Europe.

From March 1, 2021 there will be non-stop Blue Air flights from the Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj Napoca to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Hamburg, Cologne, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rome, and Stuttgart.At the same time, Blue Air announces that all its London-bound flights will land at Heathrow, and all flights to Paris will land at Charles de Gaulle."As part of its positioning strategy as the first ultra-low-cost air transport option for Romanians, Blue Air relies on expanding its network of non-stop and connecting routes and rapidly adapting to the demand and profile of local markets. The new schedule of regular flights from Cluj will optimise the travel offer of Romanians from the Cluj region, offering them efficient connections to European destinations of major interest both for the leisure segment and for business," according to the company's execs.Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers. The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft and has a team of over 1,000 professionals. In its 15 years of operation, Blue Air has carried over 30 million passengers and flown over 340 million kilometres. The company is IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and it is a full member of IATA.