BNR governor: Romania is concerned about maintaining macroeconomic balance

Romania further needs solid strategies, based on investments in priority areas, but at the same time is concerned about maintaining the macroeconomic balance, governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu told a specialist conference on Thursday.

"As a veteran in this position, having served since 1990, I understand very well how the support provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) has benefited Romania. The projects financed by the EIB have proved to be a development catalyst with multiplier effects in all sectors. However, Romania further needs solid strategies, based on investments in priority areas, such as infrastructure, health and other fields that stand in close connection with other European states. This raises challenges, but also opportunities. The latest EIB report refers to the context of low interest rates that provide support for investments in smart infrastructure, digitalisation for the digital economy, fintech and the combat of climate risks. Since its joining the European Union until 2018 Romania has accessed more than 21 billion euro of European funding to offset the discrepancies and to attain economic convergence. BNR has conducted a survey thereon and found a 1 percent increase of GDP for cohesion funds, and 3 percent growth for the business environment. This shows Romania's efforts towards improving the absorption of European funds. Romania is concerned about maintaining the macroeconomic balance," said Isarescu.The BNR governor pointed out that Romania has a mixed image on the segment of foreign direct investments, due to incessant pressure on the economic growth, which has led to a reallocation of investments.The National Bank of Romania and the European Investment Bank organized on Thursday the conference "Investment and Investment Finance in Romania".

AGERPRES