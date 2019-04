Bucharest hosting 42nd meeting of EU civil protection directors-general

The 42nd meeting of the directors-general for civil protection of the participating states to the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, the European Economic Area and the candidate countries is taking place Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest, as part of the events conducted by the Romanian presidency of the Council of the Union European.

The event is organised by the Department for Emergency Situations with the Interior Ministry through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

"This activity is the most important meeting under the aegis of the Romanian presidency in the field of civil protection, enjoying the presence of all heads of national civil protection authorities / emergency management, as well as of the Director General of the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations - DG ECHO with the European Commission," according to an IGSU press statement released on Tuesday.

Discussions will focus mainly on the actions and pieces of legislation arising from the new provisions that amend the decision of the European Parliament and the Council on a Union Civil Protection Mechanism dealing with topics such as preparing for the implementation of rescEU, assessing the risk management capabilities in the EU, the Disaster Risk Management Knowledge Centre, as well as a strategy for training and exercises in the field of civil protection.

The meeting also discusses disaster prevention, existing opportunities for co-operation with third countries, and progress reports on various issues and presentations by member states' delegations.

"In this context, Romania presents the final report of the workshop on preparedness for high-impact, low-probability (HILP) events hosted by Bucharest, January 30-31, 2019, and a report on the EU-NATO civil protection co-operation workshop that took place in Brussels, February 21-22, 2019."