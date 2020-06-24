Bucharest Royal Palace historical spaces reopen to public on Universal Ia Day
Postat la: 24.06.2020 - 21:39 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The historical spaces of the Royal Palace in Bucharest - the royal dining room, the Throne Hall and the Voivodes' Staircase - reopen to the public starting this Wednesday, on the Universal Ia Day, and will stay open for visitors until Sunday, between 11:00 and 17:00 hrs.
The moment of the reopening coincides with the Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse - Ia, that has been celebrated annually since 2013 on June 24, along with the feast of the Romanian fairies Sânziene and St. John the Baptist's Midsummer Feast, thanks to the initiative and efforts of the NGO 'La Blouse Roumaine'.
"Seeking to highlight the connection between the Royal Palace and the traditional garb, Romania's National Museum of Art has invited Nottara Theater actresses Ioana Calota, Creguta Hariton, Daniela Minoiu and Mihaela Subtirica to do a special photo shoot in these historical spaces, dressed in hand-sewn Romanian folk blouses featuring very old models from various regions of the country, made available by the 'La Blouse Roumaine' Association through the 'Bucharest Sewing Bee'. The photos were taken by Madalina Mihai Art Photography," the Nottara Theater informs in a release.
The connections of the Romanian traditional women's blouse with royalty are significant, the statement says.
"Both Queen Elisabeta and Queen Maria loved the Romanian traditional dress and adopted it in their outfits, including at high-rank meetings. The photos with Queen Maria in folk costume are famous, and the royal portraits on display in the room next to the Throne Hall include paintings of the two queens dressed this way. Another important connection is visible in the decoration of the palace, rebuilt by King Carol II and Queen Maria after the fire that destroyed the central body in 1926. Greater Romania was a young state at that time, in search of a national identity, and the folk dress was one of the unifying elements that was also used in the works of art that embellish the palace. Thus, the large-size paintings by Iosif Iser and Rudolf-Schweitzer Cumpana representing women and men in folk costumes sent the important Romanian or foreign guests attending the festivities in the royal dining room a subtle message," states the Nottara Theater.
As they climb the imposing Voivodes' Staircase, the visitors are welcomed at the top by Arthur Verona's "Apotheosis", the ceiling fresco that allegorically represents the Greater Union, with the people in the foreground as a recognition of their role in the construction of the Greater Romania. Other smaller works in the Royal Palace also discreetly convey messages about the importance of the grassroots, by including characters in traditional dress in their compositions.
The Universal Ia Day is marked in 50 countries on 6 continents, and represents a model of cultural diplomacy and citizenship. The NGO 'La Blouse Roumaine' has taken its name from the homonymous painting by French artist Henri Matisse, an admirer of the Romanian traditional women's blouse, who did several works on this subject. Two of them are in the possession of Romania's National Museum of Art.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Cel mai mare falsificator de bancnote din plastic din lume, prins de polițiștii români
Cel mai mare falsificator de bancnote din plastic din lume a fost prins, ieri, în urma mai multor descinderi în Prahova şi Bucureşti. Atât de bine erau făcuți banii, încât nici angajații băncilor nu-și dădeau seama că încasau falsuri. Tocmai de aceea, falsul a fost denumit ”super leu”.
-
Doua angajate ale unei banci din Neamt, cercetate de politie dupa ce ar fi furat 270.000 de euro din conturile clientilor
Doua femei din Neamt, angajatele unei unitati bancare, au fost retinute dupa ce politistii au constatat ca acestea ar fi furat aproximtiv 270.000 de euro din conturile unor clienti. Cele doua au fost audiate, marti, in urma unaor perchezitii facute la domiciliile lor si la alte patru adrese.
-
Directorul general al Unifarm, Adrian Ionel, suspendat din funcție. Cine este înlocuitorul acestuia
Membrii Consiliului de Administraţie al CN Unifarm SA au aprobat constatarea suspendării de drept a contractului de director general în cazul lui Adrian Ionel, începând cu 23 iunie, dar nu mai târziu de 14 iulie, informează miercuri Ministerul Sănătăţii.
-
Tinere talharite intr-un apartament din Targu-Jiu. Suspecti sunt patru barbati care purtau masti de protectie impotriva COVID
O tanara din judetul Giurgiu a alertat Politia in noaptea de marti spre miercuri dupa ce patru barbati mascati cu masti de protectie impotriva COVID au intrat in apartamentul in care tanara se afla impreuna cu alte tinere. Potrivit adevarul.ro, tinerele erau cazate intr-un apartament inchiriat in regim hotelier pentru practicarea prostitutiei.
-
Jurnalist.ro: Manual de fraierit alegătorii!
Ipocrizia și dubla măsură ating cote maxime, atunci când e vorba de politicieni. Sunt siderat de vreo câteva săptămâni, de când pe străzile sectorului 1 a apărut o doamnă ce graseiază stricat în limba română și ne povestește cum o să ne schimbe ea viața în bine.
-
Semnal de alarmă al EUROPOL: Cum afectează măsurile de izolare mișcările radicale și extremiste
Măsurile de izolare adoptate pentru a combate propagarea COVID-19 ar putea alimenta procesele de radicalizare, apreciază agenţia europene de poliţie Europol, care evidenţiază amplificarea violenţelor din partea extremei drepte şi a extremei stângi în ultimul an, a relatat marţi AFP potrivit Agerpres.
-
Tezaur format din peste 150 de artefacte dacice, sustrase ilegal din situri arheologice din sudul Transilvaniei, recuperate de politisti
Politistii din Alba au recuperat peste 150 de obiecte de patrimoniu, care ar fi fost sustrase de braconieri arheologici din situri arheologice situate in sudul Transilvaniei. Obiectele provin din epoca dacica si epoca romana, iar valoarea lor a fost estimata la peste 100.000 de lei.
-
Coreea de Nord si-a suspendat planurile pentru o actiune militara impotriva Coreei de Sud
Coreea de Nord si-a suspendat planurile pentru o actiune militara impotriva Coreei de Sud, informeaza miercuri mass-media de stat.
-
Fost sef al Politiei Rutiere, condamnat pentru abuz in serviciu. Jantele Mercedes primite pentru promovarea unor subalterni au fost confiscate
Curtea de Apel Timisoara a pronuntat miercuri prima sentinta in cazul sefilor din Politia Timis timisi in judecata pentru fapte de coruptie, arata adevarul.ro. Potrivit sursei citate, fostul sef al Politiei Rutiere Timis, Marcel Craciunescu, trimis in judecata pentru luare de mita, a fost condamnat cu suspendare pentru abuz in serviciu dupa ce judecatorul a schimbat incadrarea juridica a faptei.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.„Prieteni, am o veste trista: Radu Eugeniu Stan nu mai este”
- 2.Veste proasta pentru romani! Cand se reia Loto 6/49
- 3.Gestul șocant facut de Florin Marin, la doar o zi de la moartea soțului Philip Clements. Oamenii au ridicat imediat din sprancene
- 4.RB Leipzig urca pe podium in Bundesliga!
- 5.Zone din București, Ilfov și Giurgiu raman temporar fara electricitate
- 6.Remiza dramatica pentru Hamburg pe „Volksparkstadion” » HSV a ratat șansa de a urca pe loc de promovare!
- 7.Coronavirus in Romania. Inca șase decese anunțate pe 2 iunie. Bilanțul, 1.276
- 8.Tariceanu, lista a motivelor pentru care NU va vota prelungirea starii de alerta: 'Sa fim serioși!'
- 9.Ambassador Maior: US - Romania relationship has transcended historical, geopolitical challenges, becoming close strategic partnership
- 10.One hundred years since Treaty of Trianon - June 4, 1920
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu