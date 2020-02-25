CCR President, Valer Dorneanu: We are not indicating to President whom to appoint next
Postat la: 25.02.2020 - 12:55 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The President of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), Valer Dorneanu, stated on Monday that the CCR does not indicate to President Klaus Iohannis whom to appoint as Prime Minister and reproached Ludovic Orban for accepting the appointment in order to "fail" the Government.In a phone intervention with private TV broadcaster Antena 3, Valer Dorneanu offered some explanations regarding the CCR decision that found the existence of a legal conflict between the President and Parliament regarding the designation of the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, as Prime Minister.
"Unfortunately, either the gist of our release was not well understood, either there are some that have the tendency to twist our decision. I want to say I am happy with the remarks of the President of Romania, who said he will wait for the decision of the Constitutional Court and after that he will make observations and decisions. I don't know from where it was understood that we, in our decision, said that the President couldn't designate Prime Minister Orban or that the President cannot choose and designate any other person as candidate for the position of prime minister. What we said is the following: according to article 101, paragraph 3 of the Constitution, the President, in case of crisis, following the dismissal of a government, proposes to Parliament a candidate for the position of prime minister, a person, if there is no majority party, who surfaces following the dialogue between the President and the political parties, dialogue that would indicate a person capable of coalescing a parliamentary majority, which would form the government," said Dorneanu.
He stated that in the CCR's decision, the fact that Ludovic Orban was not proposed to form a government, but to have a government "fail".
On the other hand, Dorneanu mentions that he does not doubt the President's good faith in designating Ludovic Orban, and the decision of the Constitutional Court does not indicate to Iohannis whom to appoint next.
"What we reproached was the fact that the nominated person - I am not speaking here of Ludovic Orban, but the candidate that was proposed - the candidate was not proposed to form or coalesce a government, but was proposed, as the candidate states, so he would have it fail. So the sense of the constitutional provisions is that a proposal be made with the purpose of constituting, of forming a government that would ensure the continuity of the functioning of the rule of law. It is not acceptable to propose someone who formally accepts and, after coming out of consultations, says he will not vote for the Government. I am not doubting the good faith of the President for proposing him. As he proposed him last time, when he didn't have a majority, and proposed him in the hope Ludovic Orban will coalesce that majority and to his merit, then it was coalesced. Practically, now, he refused the investiture as candidate for the position of prime minister-designate because immediately his gestures, and not only, his political statements, all that he did, the decision of the PNL leadership, were carried out in the sense of him not wanting to be invested. This was the reason for which we noted [the legal conflict], not in order to indicate to the President whom to appoint next. (...) My status forces me to be reserved. I cannot pronounce myself now on what will happen next," said Valer Dorneanu.
The Constitutional Court noted on Monday, in agreement with CCR Decision no. 80/2014, that the designation of the candidate for the position of prime minister must have as a purpose ensuring the coalescing of a parliamentary majority in view of forming a new government.
The CCR established there is a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the President and Parliament regarding the designation of the PNL chair, Ludovic Orban, as Prime Minister.
Thus, President Klaus Iohannis must make a new nomination for the position of prime minister. AGERPRES
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Coronavirusul în Italia, de la blocarea zborurilor la carantină: greșelile făcute și lucruri de evitat
Începând cu data de 30 ianuarie, Italia a luat măsuri de precauție pentru a limita traficul de pasageri și pentru a opri răspândirea Covid-19. Numai că aceste măsuri nu au fost suficiente. Igienistul: „Oricum, s-a întârziat apariţia infecției". Epidemiologul: „Eficacitatea măsurilor nu a fost dovedită întotdeauna", scrie Il Corriere della Serra, citat de Rador.
-
Cântăreața galeză Duffy a dezvăluit că a fost „drogată, violată și ținută captivă"
Duffy, cântăreață galeză premiată cu Grammy, a dezvăluit că a fost „drogată, violată și ținută captivă timp de mai multe zile", informează BBC.
-
S-a găsit un tratament pentru coronavirus care dă rezultate! Experții medicali au început să îl producă
După ce experții din China au făcut mai multe teste clinice, s-a obținut rezultatul dorit. Și anume că tratamentul împotriva malariei poate fi folosit în mod cert pentru tratarea pacienților infectați cu virusul Covid-19, potrivit agenției de presă chineză, Xinhua.
-
Dan Barna anunta ca USR-PLUS il propune pe Ciolos premier
Dan Barna a reacționat imediat după ce Ludovic Orban și-a depus mandatul și a precizat că Alianța USR-PLUS îl propune pe Dacian Cioloș premier.
-
Ludovic Orban și-a depus mandatul de premier desemnat. Klaus Iohannis a convocat noi consultări cu partidele
Ludovic Orban și-a depus mandatul de premier desemnat. Klaus Iohannis a convocat noi consultări cu partidele. Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, marți seara, că Ludovic Orban și-a depus mandatul de prim-ministru desemnat.
-
Inca o dezvaluire de exceptie din emisiunea lui Andrei Partos cu Rares Totu: Ludovic Orban cânta bine la chitara si sper sa n-o ia pe urmele lui Dragnea!
Emisiunea "Foc de PAE", moderata de Andrei Partos, live pe canalul sau de Facebook, aduce in online, ori de cate ori se poate, vedete ale muzicii pop-rock si blues. In editia din 25 februarie 2020 invitat a fost Rares Totu, cunoscutul chitarist de blues si rock.
-
Coronavirusul, prezis într-o carte din 1981 a lui Dean Koontz! Se știe și leacul pentru vindecare: "E arma biologică perfectă pentru timpuri de război. O să reapară"
Apariția coronavirusului a fost prezisă cu o precizie cutremurătoare de autorul Dean Koontz, în cartea numită „The Eyes of Darkness". Printre rânduri este dezvăluit momentul în care va dispărea epidemia, când o să reapară, dar și care este singurul tratament care dă roade!
-
Vicepreşedintele Comisiei SRI avertizează că "nu vom scăpa de pătrunderea coronavirusului în România"
Vicepreşedintele Comisiei SRI, Marian Cucșa, a declarat, marți, că e doar o chestiune de timp până când coronavirusul va ajunge în România, acesta precizând că pericolul este la frontierele terestre, feroviare și maritime, relatează Mediafax.
-
Tom Cruise, în carantină! Filmările pentru „Misiune imposibilă" au fost oprite din cauza coronavirusului
Epidemia de coronavirus face ravagii în aproape toată lumea. În prezent există peste 79.550 de oameni infectați și s-au înregistrat 2.628 de victime. Recent, virusul a ajuns în Italia, iar asta a alertat întreaga Europă.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Tzanca Uraganul a comis-o! A aparut un sex-tape cu manelistul și o bruneta
- 2.Cutremur de mare intensitate in Romania
- 3.IMAGINI ȘOCANTE Medicii au scapat pe jos capsula in care se afla profesoara suspectata de coronavirus
- 4.Cum poti fi pus la plata spitalizarii primite in alt stat, desi, teoretic, esti asigurat. Dobrogean obligat sa despagubeasca CJAS
- 5.Toate porturile sunt inchise din cauza viscolului. Trafic feroviar este blocat in mai multe zone
- 6.Cine transmite, de fapt, la TV și online gala Premiilor Oscar 2020
- 7.Horoscop saptamanal 10 – 16 februarie 2020. Berbecii incep marile schimbari in cariera
- 8.Roxana Prințesa Ardealului a nascut! Primele imagini cu bebelușul vedetei: „A venit inainte de termen”
- 9.A murit Laura Zecheru, una dintre cele mai talentate violoniste ale Orchestrei Nationale Radio
- 10.Parchetul algerian a cerut condamnarea la 20 de ani de inchisoare a lui Said Bouteflika, fratele si fostul consilier al presedintelui inlaturat de la putere
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu