Censure motion/ Voting started in Parliament plenary meeting

The MPs started the voting regarding the censure motion called "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No OUGs [Emergency Government Ordinances - e.n.], no access password and no queues for voting."

The voting is secret, with balls.

In order for the censure motion to pass, a number of 233 votes in favour are necessary.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) MPs announced they won't vote.