Chamber of Deputies, convened in extraordinary session from July 1 to 5

The Chamber of Deputies is convened in an extraordinary session from July 1 to 5 to discuss several draft laws, including the modification of the status of military staff, the Permanent Bureau of the legislative body decided on Wednesday.

The approved agenda includes the legislative proposal for the modification of the status of military staff, that on expropriation for public utility cause, as well as other legislative acts adopted by the Senate as the first Chamber notified or registered at the Permanent Bureau.

The program of the extraordinary session includes plenary sessions on Monday and Wednesday, and Tuesday and Thursday - works in committees.