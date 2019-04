Chinese Ambassador: Romanai obtained fruitful results in Dubrovnik Summit

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Bucharest Jiang Yu says Romania obtained fruitful results in the summit of the heads of government of the 16+1/Central and Eastern Europe - the People's Republic of China cooperation format, carried out on April 12 in Dubrovnik, where three bilateral agreements were signed.

"Romania obtained fruitful results in this summit. In the presence of the various heads of Government, China and Romania signed three important agreements: the memorandum of understanding on establishing a working group on an expert level to promote unrestricted trade, the sanitary veterinary protocol for food safety on bee honey export from Romania to China and the cooperation agreement between China Development Bank and Eximbank Romania on loan guarantees. These agreements are hard to win, reflecting the special importance granted by the Chinese government to the development of relations with Romania. In the next step, China will continue to closely collaborate with Romanai and grant a special attention to putting into practice the results, bringing a true sentiment of gain to both people," reads a release sent by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.Jiang Yo brings to mind that in the eighth meeting of government leaders in the 16+1 cooperation format, PM Viorica Dancila had a meeting with Chinese PM Li Keqiang.