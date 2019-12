Colectiv file / Club owners - each sentenced to 11 years, 8 months in prison

The Bucharest Court on Monday ruled the conviction of the three owners of the Colectiv Club - Alin George Anastasescu, Paul Gancea and Costin Mincu - to 11 years and 8 months in prison in the case of the tragedy that claimed 64 lives.

The decision of the court is not final.Alin George Anastasescu, Paul Gancea and Costin Mincu were tried for the offenses of aggravated murder, aggravated bodily harm and lack of taking of legal measures for safety and health at work.