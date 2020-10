Committees approve eight proposed ambassadors

Parliament's joint committees on foreign policy and the committees on Romanian communities abroad in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies issued on Wednesday, after hearings, a favourable opinion on eight people recommended for holding Romanian ambassadorial offices abroad.

They are Stefan-Alexandru Tinca, ambassador to Turkey; Radu-Catalin Mardare - to Lebanon; Silvia Davidoiu - to Serbia; Gabriel-Catalin Sopanda - to Hungary, and Dan Petre - to Argentine and Paraguay.

Also heard for approval were Radu-Gabriel Safta, for ambassador to Australia, New Zealand, Kiribati, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tuvalu and Nauru, as well as Marius-Gabriel Lazurca for ambassador to Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Honduras.

Also approved for an ambassadorial office was Nicolae Nastase, appointed ambassador to Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Gambia and Guinea Bissau.