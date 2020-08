Competition watchdog sanctions GlaxoSmithKline with 11.9 ml lei

The Competition Council sanctioned pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline SRL (GSK) with 11.9 million lei (rd 2.45 million euro, ed. n.) for failure to comply with the commitments undertaken during an investigation into a possible abuse of dominant position, the competition authority said in a release on Tuesday.

In 2017 the Competition Council closed an investigation into a possible abuse of dominance by GSK, after the company took a set of commitments regarding the medicines Avodart and Seretide, in order to set competitive concerns at rest.

GSK was required to supply the two medicines on the Romanian market for two years in amounts covering patient demand as determined on the basis of data provided by independent sources.

Following the monitoring of the implementation of the commitments, the Competition Council found that they had been partially not fulfilled, as the pharmaceutical company stopped marketing three forms of the Seretide product before the two-year deadline. Through its actions GSK determined the removal of these products from the list of subsidized medicines of the National Health Insurance Office (CNAS).

Seretide is a medicine used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The unredacted decision of the competition authority will be published on the institution's website; the decision can be appealed at the Bucharest Court of Appeal.