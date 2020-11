Constanta: Romanian-US joint drill Rapid Falcon with artillery strikes to take place Thursday

Over 130 Romanian and American troops with 30 technical gear will participate on Thursday in the Romanian-American Rapid Falcon drill, organized by the General Staff of the Ground Forces and the US Ground Forces in Europe, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Air Base and the Capu Midia Shooting Grounds, informs the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

According to the quoted source, the American partners will participate in the artillery firing exercise with two mobile missile systems HIMARS, from the 41st Ground Artillery Brigade, deployed in the German Grafenwoehr garrison, and the Romanian Ground Forces with three multiple LAROM missile launchers, within the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" 8th LAROM Brigade from Focsani.

"The activity, which will be attended by over 130 Romanian and American troops with 30 technical gear, aims to develop and strengthen military cooperation between the Ground Forces of Romania and the United States of America, as well as an opportunity to develop the partnership between the two large artillery units in the perspective of equipping the structures of the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" 8th LAROM Brigade with HIMARS equipment, starting with the year 2021," reads the press release issued on Monday.Rapid Falcon is a short-term notification exercise, which involves the rapid movement in the field, the conducting of firing and the deployment of personnel and equipment in the barracks in peace time and will take place, successively, in two places, between 12.30 and 19:30.Thus, in the 57th Air Base, the gear will arrive starting with 13:30, and in the shooting grounds of the National Training Center for Air Defence in Capu Midia there will be strikes with artillery systems starting with 15:30.