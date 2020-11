Coronavirus/ 7,645 fines issued in past 24 hours worth 1,155,005 RON

Policemen and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 7,645 fines, worth 1,155,005 RON, for infringements to Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

Furthermore, the Police also noted two infractions regarding the hindering the combat of disease, a crime under the criminal code.