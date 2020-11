Coronavirus/ Large number of COVID-19 patients in ICU - 1,174; persons admitted - 13,179

A number of 13,179 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals, of which 1,174 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

On the territory of Romania, 46,875 persons confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation and 13,285 are in institutionalized isolation.

Furthermore, 80,763 persons are in home quarantine, and 19 in institutionalized quarantine.