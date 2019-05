CSM validates Lucian Netejoru at helm of Judiciary Inspection (sources)

The plenary sitting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) has validated on Wednesday Lucian Netejoru as chief inspector of the Judiciary Inspection, sources from CSM specified for AGERPRES.

On 28 March judge Lucian Netejoru won the competition at CSM for another term at the helm of the Judiciary Inspection. Netejoru was the only candidate and obtained the maximum score - 100 points.

He was interviewed by a committee that also included CSM President Lia Savonea.