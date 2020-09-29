Dacia: Two petrol engines, petrol-LPG one for new Logan, Sandero, Sandero Stepway models

On Tuesday, Dacia car maker presented details about the new Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway models, which will be available with two petrol engines and a mixed one, petrol and LPG.

According to a press release issued by Dacia, the atmospheric 1.0-liter SCe 65 engine with a capacity of 1.0 liters, coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox, will be available only on Logan and Sandero models, not on the Sandero Stepway.The TCe 90, a 1.0-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, is available in two versions - a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission.The TCe 100 ECO-G, a new 3-cylinder engine with a capacity of 1.0 liters, equipped with a turbocharger and mixed petrol / LPG fuel system, is coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission."Dacia is the only car maker to offer, under the 'ECO-G' emblem, a mixed petrol-LPG fueling solution for the entire range of passenger vehicles. The factory integration of this verified technology is a guarantee of safety and reliability. The duration of the warranty offered, the intervals and the cost of the maintenance operations as well as the capacity of the trunk are identical to those of the petrol version (the LPG tank being located instead of the spare wheel)," reads the release.Dacia specifies that these engines comply with Euro 6D-Full norms, which will enter into force on January 1, 2021.Also, the new CMF modular platform, used by the new Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway models, offers increased strength and better rigidity in light weight conditions. It ensures the reduction of pollutant emissions, thus meeting the more stringent requirements both in terms of pollution rules and behavior in case of impact."The new Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway models are equipped with a new front axle with suspension arms that offer a better ability to filter bumps. The wheelbase has been increased, thus ensuring better cornering stability, while the new reinforced engine bay significantly attenuates the vibrations felt in the passenger compartment," the car maker also mentions.The new models are equipped as standard with an automatic headlight start system and may have, depending on the level of equipment, automatic operation of the windscreen wipers. For better visibility, the headlights benefit from LED technology.In addition to the state-of-the-art speed limiter and ESP system available, as well as the steering wheel cruise control available depending on the equipment level, state-of-the-art driving assistance systems are available - automatic emergency braking, blind spot sensor, parking assist and ramp assistance.Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway are equipped with six airbags as standard and feature seat belts with effort limiters and pre-tensioners for all seats. In addition, an emergency call system is available in case of an accident.Three multimedia systems are available - Media Control, Media Display and Media Nav, the last one having a navigation and wireless connectivity system for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto."Depending on the market and the version, the following equipment is available, either in series or optionally: a new air conditioning system with digital display, heated front seats (starting from April 2021), hands-free card with remote opening trunk, electric parking brake, reversing camera, front and rear acoustic sensors for parking assistance and rain sensor with automatic actuation of the windscreen wipers," the release reads.According to the carmaker, the new Logan offers increased comfort and record interior space, while the exterior design of the new Sandero evokes both modernity and robustness, while maintaining the overall proportions of its predecessor. Sandero Stepway remains the crossover model of the Dacia range, from a visual point of view, the differences compared to the new Sandero being much more obvious."With this new generation, Dacia renews the three emblematic models that make up its offer in the B segment. With its contemporary design that expresses robustness and dynamism and with their modern equipment, CMF platform and efficient engines incorporating the latest innovations of the Alliance, the new Logan and Sandero Stepway offer more interior space, more comfort, more safety and more driving pleasure, as they meet the real needs of our customers, they represent the perfect embodiment of Dacia DNA: cars that offer what matters at the best price," said the marketing director Mihai Bordeanu, according to the release.