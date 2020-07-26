Danca: If together we do not stop the spread of COVID-19, it will be increasingly difficult to revive the economy
Postat la: 26.07.2020 - 19:47 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
National Liberal Party (PNL) spokesperson Ionel Danca states in a post made on his social media page on Sunday that "we must all understand a very simple thing, regardless of our political choice, no matter how many efforts the government is making, if we don't stop together the spread of COVID-19, it will be increasingly difficult to return to normalcy and revive the economy."
"I start this post by saying very clearly that economic recovery is our priority and that we do not want any other restrictions that could affect the economy. Unfortunately, we are in a new day with over 1000 infections. The vacuum of legislation to combat the spread of infections with the new coronavirus, caused by irresponsible political and legal attacks in the midst of the pandemic, combined with obscure propaganda to discredit the danger of Covid-19, have brought us back to a limit situation. The time is not easy from a health perspective and our whole plan to relaunch the economy now depends on a common, collective, national effort to respect the rules for limiting the spread of the epidemic with the new coronavirus," underlines the PNL representative.
He points out that since the beginning of the pandemic, the Orban Government has swiftly taken all necessary support measures to save jobs and companies from bankruptcy, and further, at every Government meeting, "at an unprecedented pace," new government programs have been adopted for economic recovery.
"The SME Invest program has almost exhausted the ceiling of 15 billion lei for investments and working capital loans, we paid the furlough benefit of 75% of the average gross salary worth 4.6 billion lei for 1.4 million Romanians, we are still paying 41.5% of the average gross salary for employees returning to work, we have postponed bank installments for 300,000 beneficiaries for a period of 9 months, along with many other support measures that are in force and produce effects. New economic programs from the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan were adopted in the last Government meetings: guarantee scheme for large companies with a ceiling of 8 billion lei, SME Leasing guarantee program for the acquisition of the equipment and machinery worth 1.5 billion lei, the program for ensuring liquidity in the economy, SME Factor, by guaranteeing commercial payments between companies, raising the guarantee ceiling for the New Home for the purchase of new homes up to 140,000 Euros, over-contracting investment projects for micro-enterprises and SMEs from the Regional Operational Program with over 1 billion Euros, launching start-up programs for students worth 150 million euros and those of rural entrepreneurship for the processing of agricultural products worth 200 million Euros," highlights the PNL spokesperson.
He mentions that "other important programs in the National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery are being finalized and are being endorsed and approved: the 1 billion euro restart grant program for companies affected by the crisis, the call for projects for the digitization of companies amounting to 150 million euros, the support of the flexible work program, the settlement of 41.5% of the salary for the seasonal workers and of 35% of the day laborers' payment."
Ionel Danca emphasizes that "all these measures of support and government investment programs in the economy depend on limiting the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic." "This is the truth, and we do not want in any case to go back to restrictions that would affect the economy. That is why it is essential not to waste everyone 's effort so far and to make a new joint effort to limit the spread of coronavirus infections," concludes the Liberal representative.
AGERPRES .
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Nuntă în familia Simonei Halep, oprită de polițiști pentru nerespectarea regulilor contra COVID-19!
O nuntă a unei verişoare a Simonei Halep a fost oprită duminică seară de către poliţişti şi jandarmi. La evenimentul la care participau aproximativ 200 de persoane nu se respectau regulile de prevenire a răspândirii noului coronavirus.
-
"Fac mai mult ca tine pe zi!" Suma fabuloasă pe care o primește un cerșetor
Un cerșetor din Constanța a fost filmat cu camera ascunsă în timp ce flutura în fața unui șofer teancul de bani pe care îl câștigase într-o singură zi. Este vorba despre o sumă de 1.200 de lei, primită de pomană din partea turiștilor și a constănțenilor.
-
Preţul aurului atinge un nivel-record, din cauza temerilor privind extinderea pandemiei
Prețul aurului a crescut semnificativ luni, din cauza temerilor privind extinderea pandemiei de coronavirus, care va duce la încetinirea ritmului redresării economiei mondiale, precum și al tensiunilor geopolitice dintre SUA şi China.
-
Cazuri de coronavirus la Primăria Sectorului 4. Toţi angajaţii vor fi testaţi
Toţi angajaţii Primăriei Sectorului 4 vor fi testaţi, după ce doi angajaţi s-au infectat cu noul coronavirus.
-
Scandal international: Chinezii au coborât drapelul american de pe consulatul SUA din Chengdu
Drapelul american a fost coborât luni dimineaţă de pe consulatul Statelor Unite din Chengdu, la trei zile după ce a fost închis de Beijing, potrivit imaginilor difuzate de televiziunea chineză.
-
Compania Moderna începe faza a treia a testării vaccinului împotriva Covid-19 şi guvernul american îi dublează finanţarea
Statele Unite şi-au dublat investiţia destinată companiei farmaceutice Moderna pentru susţinerea unui potenţial vaccin împotriva Covid-19, care luni intră în a treia şi ultima fază a testării clinice.
-
Sfântul Pantelimon, doctorul fără de arginţi care şi-a dat averea săracilor. De ce se mănâncă porumb fiert pe 27 iulie şi cum sunt pedepsiţi cei care muncesc
Credincioşii ortodocşi îl sărbătoresc luni, 27 iulie, pe Sfântul Pantelimon, mucenic la care credincioşii trimit rugăciuni atuncicând sunt în suferinţă. "Este unul dintre sfinţii vechi ai Ortodoxiei care, datorită tămăduirilor pe care le-a înfăptuit şi pentru care nu cerea nicio răsplată, a fost numit "doctorul fără arginţi".
-
S-au inventat măştile care îţi permit să bei fără să le dai jos
O companie americană a lansat o mască inedită, care le permite celor ce o folosesc să bea fără a-şi risca sănătatea.
-
Baron Cohen, acuzat de un actor român: "Trăim într-o lume în care dacă eşti alb crezi că poţi să-l umileşti pe celălalt!"
După ce a mai filmat în România pentru pelicula „Borat“, apărută pe marile ecrane în anul 2006, actorul şi producătorul britanic Sacha Baron Cohen îl va interpreta din nou pe Borat Sagdiyev într-un lungmetraj ce va fi, de asemenea, filmată parţial la noi în ţară.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Doliu in lumea medicala constanteana
- 2.Locuinta unui politist din Dorohoi a fost incediata, casa a fost distrusa. Nu este pentru prima data cand omul legii este tinta unor razbunari
- 3.Escrocheria “Acces Direct”, demontata in justiție. A cerut donații in numele unor vedete și…
- 4.Daniel Buda, europarlamentar PNL: Convergența externa a subvențiilor trebuie susținuta ferm daca ne dorim un sector agricol durabil și eficient!
- 5.Lucian Bode anunța caștigatorul licitației pentru aproape toate tronsoanele Drumului Expres Pitești-Craiova. VIDEO
- 6.7 minori locuiau in adaposturile improvizate: Ampla actiune de igienizare in zona portilor de acces in Portul Constanta
- 7.Jurnalista Cristina Herea s-a casatorit! Nașii au fost Remus și Diana Truica, iar Gabriela Firea a oficiat cununia civila
- 8.Procurorii din Constanta anunta finalul anchetei in cazul furturilor din bancomate
- 9. ForMin Aurescu - Azerbaijan counterpart have telephone conversation, discuss COVID-19 health crisis
- 10.Constanta Military Port hosts festivity of changing command of Romanian Naval Forces
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu