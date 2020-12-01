December1/Iohannis: Healthcare workers, those who sacrifice themselves to stop the virus, this year's heroes
Postat la: 01.12.2020 - 13:56 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
In remarks to the Romanian National Day ceremony in the Arch of Triumph square in Bucharest, President Klaus Iohannis said that the healthcare workers and all those who sacrifice themselves to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus are the heroes of this year, according to AGERPRES.
The chief of state said that he wants this National Day to be dedicated to those in the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This year, when the Romanians had to bear the consequences of a pandemic and the restrictive measures designed to diminish its effects, when we all had to give up a normal life in order to protect our health, there have been many brave Romanians in the front line, fighting against a virus and a disease for the life and health of our fellow human beings. The effort of all of us was and is a huge one, the deprivations and the way our lives have changed have affected us all, but nothing can assuage the excruciating pain caused by the death of our beloved .Our thoughts go out to this year's heroes, the healthcare workers and all those who sacrifice themselves to stop the spread of the virus, and also to the victims of this killer virus and their families. Let me express in the name of the Romanian nation full appreciation, respect and gratitude towards those who wear the medical and military uniform. I want to express my full gratitude to every Romanian who have supported the efforts of the healthcare workers and to law enforcement. And, on behalf of all Romanians, I want to thank you for your altruism and for the fact that, despite the enormous risks you are exposing yourself to, you leave your homes every day to go to hospitals to save lives, "Iohannis said.
He added that the healthcare professionals had made a colossal effort since March.
"We will always remember the heavy tribute paid by doctors, nurses, nurses aides and ambulance workers. We will always honour those to whom we all owe the lives of those close to us," Iohannis said.
He also congratulated the civil society, which "throughout this period has been a partner in the fight against the pandemic, through exemplary mobilisation and a prompt response provided in many desperate situations."
"Every era has its culminating moment! Every generation has its heroes! I am convinced that in the future, those who are children today will remember this national effort, as we remember today those who made the Union and those who took to the streets in December 1989. Over the years, we will be able to be proud of the way Romanians responded to this challenge, and future generations will remember your humanity, your courage, your immense sacrifices. What will make you worthy of respect will be not only the noble contribution to the humanitarian cause, but also our common values and ideals and the fact that we are willing to fight for them, just as our ancestors did more than a century ago," said Iohannis.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Sfaturile medicului Mahler pentru bolnavii COVID care se trateaza acasa: "Atentie la saturatia oxigenului sau la frecventa respiratorie"
Dr. Beatrice Mahler, managerul Institutului de Pneumoftiziologie "Marius Nasta" din Capitala, a abordat discutiile legate de tratamentul antibiotic in cazul infectiei cu noul coronavirus, dar a vorbit si despre cateva dintre simptomele COVID-19, sau mai exact de semnele care ar trebui sa ne ingrijoreze.
-
Expert român în Sănătate Publică răspunde la întrebări legate de vaccinul anti COVID-19
În timp ce statul român se pregătește de campania de vaccinare care va avea loc la începutul anului viitor, după primirea primei tranșe de vaccina împotriva SARS-Cov-2, românii au diferite întrebări legate de acest produs.
-
Percheziții în mai multe spitale din țară: "Există suspiciuni de corupție privind achiziţiile pentru materiale COVID-19"
DNA anunță faptul că în cursul dimineții de joi, 3 decembrie, se percheziții la mai multe spitale din judeţul Braşov, Harghita şi Iaşi, unde există suspiciuni de corupţie cu privire la achiziţiile de aparatură şi consumabile pentru spitale COVID şi suport COVID.
-
Peste 1 miliard de persoane ar putea trai in saracie extrema pana in 2030 din cauza pandemiei, potrivit unui studiu ONU
Peste 1 miliard de persoane ar putea trai in saracie extrema pana in 2030 din cauza efectelor pe termen lung ale pandemiei de coronavirus, potrivit unui studiu publicat joi de ONU si citat de DPA.
-
Care este semnificatia reală a "Ochiului Providentei"
O imagine aparent simpla, un ochi asezat intr-un triunghi, cunoscut si sub numele de "Ochiul Providentei" este unul dintre acele simboluri asociate cu francmasoneria si, de asemenea, legat de grupul secret de elita care ar fi incercat sa controleze afacerile globale, Illuminati.
-
Zeci de perchezitii intr-un dosar de evaziune fiscala. Sunt suspectate tranzactii fictive cu piese auto, utilaje si cauciucuri
Politisti din cadrul Inspectoratului de Politie Judetean Olt - Serviciul de Investigare a Criminalitatii Economice, cu sprijinul celor din Prahova, Ilfov si Bucuresti, au descins joi, 3 decembrie 2020, la 31 de adrese, intr-un dosar de evaziune fiscala.
-
Schema prin care o familie de romani a inselat statul german cu 1,2 milioane de euro, ajutoare de stat pentru combaterea pandemiei
O familie numeroase de romani este acuzata ca ar fi inselat statul german, in timpul pandemie, pentru obtinerea de ajutoare de stat pentru combaterea urmarilor crizei COVID-19, in valoare de 1,2 milioane de euro. Dupa o serie de perchezitii si razi in Koln, patru barbati au fost deja arestati.
-
Mafia lemnului din Apuseni: structura piramidala bazata pe relatii de rudenie. Cum functioneaza grupul infractional organizat
Patru afaceristi au fost trimisi in judecata de DIICOT pentru constituirea unui grup infractional organizat, spalarea banilor si evaziune fiscala, intr-un dosar legat de functionarea mafiei lemnului in muntii Apuseni.
-
COVID-19. Alexandru Rafila: „Scăderea actuală nu este reală!"
Profesorul Alexandru Rafila, candidat PSD la alegerile parlamentare, a afirmat, miercuri seară, într-o emisiune TV, că ultimele cifre raportate nu arată situația reală din țară, iar consecințele acestor subraportări le vom vedea peste zece zile.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Calificarea naționalei U21 - Prima reacție a lui Ianis Hagi
- 2.President expects general election to pave way for PNL-centered government
- 3.Localitati din judetele Constanta si Tulcea unde localnicii beneficiaza de reducerea varstei de pensionare cu doi ani
- 4.Igor Dodon i-a retras cetatenia: Fostul deputat Cristian Rizea, retinut in Republica Moldova
- 5.VIDEO Bucurie de nedescris la nationala Romaniei dupa calificarea la EURO
- 6.Vladimir Gaitan a murit. Actorul avea 73 de ani
- 7.Romania merge la Europeanul de tineret!
- 8.Chirie sau proprietar? Pandemia de COVID-19 a schimbat preferințele romanilor in imobiliare
- 9.Carmen Stan, fosta glorie a fotbalului vasluian, a murit
- 10.Autocar ce circula pe ruta Turcia-Romania, controlat de inspectorii vamali. Ce au descoperit oamenii legii
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu