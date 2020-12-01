December1/Iohannis: Healthcare workers, those who sacrifice themselves to stop the virus, this year's heroes

In remarks to the Romanian National Day ceremony in the Arch of Triumph square in Bucharest, President Klaus Iohannis said that the healthcare workers and all those who sacrifice themselves to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus are the heroes of this year, according to AGERPRES.

The chief of state said that he wants this National Day to be dedicated to those in the front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year, when the Romanians had to bear the consequences of a pandemic and the restrictive measures designed to diminish its effects, when we all had to give up a normal life in order to protect our health, there have been many brave Romanians in the front line, fighting against a virus and a disease for the life and health of our fellow human beings. The effort of all of us was and is a huge one, the deprivations and the way our lives have changed have affected us all, but nothing can assuage the excruciating pain caused by the death of our beloved .Our thoughts go out to this year's heroes, the healthcare workers and all those who sacrifice themselves to stop the spread of the virus, and also to the victims of this killer virus and their families. Let me express in the name of the Romanian nation full appreciation, respect and gratitude towards those who wear the medical and military uniform. I want to express my full gratitude to every Romanian who have supported the efforts of the healthcare workers and to law enforcement. And, on behalf of all Romanians, I want to thank you for your altruism and for the fact that, despite the enormous risks you are exposing yourself to, you leave your homes every day to go to hospitals to save lives, "Iohannis said.

He added that the healthcare professionals had made a colossal effort since March.

"We will always remember the heavy tribute paid by doctors, nurses, nurses aides and ambulance workers. We will always honour those to whom we all owe the lives of those close to us," Iohannis said.

He also congratulated the civil society, which "throughout this period has been a partner in the fight against the pandemic, through exemplary mobilisation and a prompt response provided in many desperate situations."

"Every era has its culminating moment! Every generation has its heroes! I am convinced that in the future, those who are children today will remember this national effort, as we remember today those who made the Union and those who took to the streets in December 1989. Over the years, we will be able to be proud of the way Romanians responded to this challenge, and future generations will remember your humanity, your courage, your immense sacrifices. What will make you worthy of respect will be not only the noble contribution to the humanitarian cause, but also our common values and ideals and the fact that we are willing to fight for them, just as our ancestors did more than a century ago," said Iohannis.