December1/ Orban: National Day - a good opportunity to reflect on examples of unity in history

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says that this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when Romanians are forced to mark the National Day without parades or other traditional events, it is a good opportunity to reflect on the examples of unity from the country's history, adding that through "cohesion and unity" Romanians can overcome this moment, which can be seen as "a crucial one of our destiny", according to AGERPRES.

"Romania's National Day, even if we celebrate it atypically this year due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, remains just as important for us because of the role that the Greater Union of December 1, 1918 played for the perfection of the nation state. 102 years have passed since then, during which there were also periods of hardship, which the Romanians overcame united in reaching some ideals or overcoming crises.Today, when we are forced, due to the pandemic, to mark the National Day without parades and other events that have become a tradition, it is a good opportunity to reflect, perhaps more than we did in the past years, on the examples of unity in our history," says Orban in his message.

He adds that the current context can be seen as "a crucial new moment of our destiny", which can be well overcome by showing "cohesion and social maturity."

"We are moved by the significance of this day, in which all the Romanians' sacrifices for national affirmation and the perseverance of a people to become a self-determined, independent nation are brought together, bringing all Romanian territories within the same borders. But let us look at this context as a crucial new moment of our destiny, which we can overcome well by showing cohesion and social maturity. Only through our united efforts can we save lives and defeat the virus, only through the convergence of all energies in society can we return to normalcy in order to then open a new path towards the modernisation of Romania."

Orban concludes his message with the belief that the next National Day of Romania will find Romanians sound and safe.

"Happy birthday, Romania! Happy birthday, dear Romanians, and may the next National Day of Romania find us all well and celebrate it again as we should!" concludes Orban.