Decision on approving state of alert nationwide, published in the Official Journal

The decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations on approving the establishment of the national alert and of the measures for prevention and control of infections in the context of the epidemiological situation generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus was published in the Official Journal.

The decision provides for the alert to be issued on national territory for a period of 30 days and includes a series of rules and restrictions to allow the authorities to fight effectively against the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.The normative act establishes, starting with Friday, May 15, the obligation to wear a mask, so that the nose and the mouth are covered, in commercial spaces, in the means of public transport, at the workplace and in other closed spaces.Starting with the same date, people are allowed to move outside the home / household, inside the localities, in compliance with measures to prevent the spread of infection and avoid the formation of pedestrian groups larger than 3 people who do not belong to the same family.According to the normative act, the movement outside the locality / metropolitan area is forbidden with the following exceptions:* travel in professional interest, including between home / household and place (s) of professional activity and back;* travel for humanitarian or voluntary purposes;* travel for agricultural activities;* travel for the sale of agri-food products by agricultural producers;* travel for the care or administration of a property in another locality or the issuance of documents necessary to obtain rights;* travel to participate in programmes or procedures in treatment centers;* travel for other justified reasons, such as caring for / accompanying children / family members, caring for a relative / relative or person under care, assistance to the elderly, sick or disabled people, death of a family member;* travel for medical assistance that cannot be postponed or made remotely;* travel for individual recreational-sports activities carried out outdoors (cycling, hiking, running, rowing, mountaineering, hunting, fishing and others) with the participation of up to 3 people;* travel for participation in family events, with a limited number of people and compliance with the rules of social distance;* travel for the purchase, service, performance of periodical technical inspection(PTI) or other vehicle maintenance operations, activities that cannot be performed in the locality of residence.Traveling outside the locality for the mentioned situations will be justified through a sworn statement.