Deepening strategic partnerships - essential goal for Romania, says Deputy PM Birchall at end of term

Ana Birchall on Thursday presented the stocktaking report of her term as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of the strategic partnerships, stressing that the development, consolidation and deepening of the strategic partnerships are and will remain Romania's main goals.

In the activity report published on her social page, Birchall states that during her term, she has worked for the development, deepening and expansion of the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America in the political, military and security, economic and social fields, having "a crucial role in ensuring Romania's security."

According to the cited document, Ana Birchall had "over 50 bilateral substantive meetings with senior US dignitaries", where she highlighted the goal of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and of the Romanian Government to deepen and strengthen the Strategic Partnership with the US along all its dimensions, especially in the economic field.

In the report presented by Ana Birchall, it is mentioned that the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova has been a priority of the Dancila Government since taking over the office, with particular attention being paid "to the projects that will ensure the interconnection of the Republic of Moldova with the European Union through Romania, in energy, transport, in ensuring institutional compatibility," the cited source shows.

With regard to the relationship with the UK, Birchall specified that in all the steps she undertook, she pursued the boosting of the strategic partnership, including in the post-Brexit context.

According to the report, other lines of action were "to deepen the Strategic Partnership with France and to continue implementing the Strategic Partnership Roadmap in all its dimensions, as well as to" strengthen the substantially strategic partnership with Germany."

During her term of office, Ana Birchall shows that she has acted to strengthen and develop the Strategic Partnership with Spain, in all its dimensions. Another priority of the Romanian diplomacy - the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Italy - was another promoted objective, its consolidation and development being constantly made in Birchall's discussions with Italian interlocutors, the stocktaking report mentions.

At the same time, within the bilateral relations with Poland, the Deputy Prime Minister has worked to deepen and strengthen the Strategic Partnership, based on the convergent interests of the two states within the EU, NATO and the Eastern Neighbourhood. As far as the Strategic Partnership with Turkey is concerned, all the steps taken have been aimed at strengthening Romania's objective "based on common interests, especially in the security and economic spheres."

Ana Birchall says she also acted to promote Romania's candidacy for a non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 period, noting that she actively supported the efforts of the coordinating institution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to promote Romania's candidacy.

"Since taking office, the Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Partnership Implementation has supported and promoted Romania's candidacy at the OECD, highlighting Romania's expertise, including within the bilateral meetings with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and other officials," shows Anna Birchall's stocktaking report.

Starting Wednesday, Mihai Fifor holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships.