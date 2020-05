DefMin Ciuca says modernisation contract for IAR 99 aircraft will be concluded within one month

National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca has stated that the contract with the IAR Craiova plant regarding the modernisation of the IAR 99 aircraft and the upgrading of the Soim aircraft will be concluded within maximum one month.

"Mr Prime Minister, as we committed when we toured the IAR Craiova, we have completed everything that meant technical documentation in order to be able to start the procurement procedure for the modernisation of the IAR 99 aircraft and for the upgrading of Soim aircraft and, in this way, we expect the Craiova plant to come up with the technical and financial proposal. We hope to conclude the contract in no more than one month. It has a financial allocation, firsts stage - 60 million euro, the second stage - almost 40 million euro, as such, the Craiova plant has all the chances to re-enter in this relevant part of the Romanian defence industry," Ciuca said on Thursday, within a Gov't meeting.The PM said he is convinced that all the other projects for the revitalization of the Romanian defence industry will continue.The Defence Minister explained that he met on Thursday with union leaders of the defence industry."We have discussed all these aspects, both their problems, and our needs and requests, but I believe that everything that I have discussed with Mr. Economy Minister Virgil Popescu has accomplished so far and that we can go further with hopes that the defence industry of Romania will be rehabilitated," Ciuca said.