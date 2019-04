DIICOT: So far, 152 kg of drugs have been found on the seacoast

The search operation for the packages brought to the shore by the waves continues on the Black Sea coast, so far 152 kilograms of drugs have been found, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Monday.

"On the Black Sea coast, the search operation for susceptible drug packages is still ongoing. The activities take place within a high-risk drug trafficking case and they are conducted by DIICOT prosecutors - the Central Structure together with judiciary police officers, border policemen and gendarmes. Between 5 and 8 April, an amount of 152 kilograms of drugs has been detected and picked up from the seacoast of the Constanta County," reads a message published on the DIICOT website.

The citizens around the seacoast are cautioned not to open the packages which they find on the beach, because they could contain drugs with a very high concentration (over 90 percent) that can put life at risk.

For a couple of days, hundreds of policemen and gendarmes are engaged in this wide action which is conducted on the Romanian seacoast, on a distance of about 90 kilometers, in a drug trafficking case, with boats, divers, as well as two helicopters participating in the searches.

On 23 March, over 800 kilograms of cocaine have been found in a boat overturned on a beach situated between Sfantu Gheorghe and Sulina localities. The drugs were packed in 36 bags and, according to estimations, they would worth a few hundred million euro.