DSU's Arafat announces measures to be taken by economic operators starting with May 15

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, announced on Thursday evening the measures to be taken by public and private economic operators starting with May 15.

"Public authorities, as well as public and private economic operators have the obligation to organize the activity so that work is carried out from the employees' home, and if the activity does not allow this, measures are taken to: ensure epidemiological triage, compulsory disinfection in the workspaces, the observance of the rules regarding the activity in the offices with common spaces, the postponement of the work schedule for the entities with a number of more than 50 employees, so that the beginning and the end of the work schedule are made at intervals of at least one hour during a minimum of three hours, in tranches of at least 20% of the staff," said Raed Arafat, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.He added that economic operators from activities with the public must provide a minimum area of 4 square meters for each customer."Public institutions and economic operators carrying out commercial activities working with the public involving the access of persons inside buildings shall take measures for the organization of the activity as follows: access must be organized so as to ensure a minimum area of 4 square meters for each client or person and a minimum distance of 2 meters between any two close persons, not to allow access to persons whose body temperature measured at the entrance to the premises exceeds 37.3 degrees Celsius, the reference being taken from the World Health Organization, and to ensure avoiding crowds, especially in the areas of cash registers and counters," Arafat specified.According to him, the serving and consumption of products in the common indoor dining areas remain suspended.