Economic Recovery Programme/PM Orban: We are considering establishing public-private partnerships for some projects

The Government is considering the possibility of establishing public-private partnerships for certain types of projects included in the Economic Recovery Programme, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday.

"All the investment objectives that have been included in the Recovery Programme either have a source of financing, or they will find a funding source from the different programmes at European level, from the state budget, from loans that we will take from the institutional financiers, such as the EBRD, the EIB, the World Bank, and also for certain types of projects, we are considering the possibility of establishing public-private partnerships," said Orban, at the meeting of the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue, organised in videoconference system.