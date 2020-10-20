EduMin Anisie: We must prepare to teach online as long as necessary
The Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, stated, on Monday, referring to the possibility that classes take place exclusively online this school year, that it's necessary those involved in the educational process be involved so that online teaching last "as long as necessary", according to AGERPRES.
"If from an epidemiological point of view there is any risk, this matter should be told to us by representatives of the Health Minister so as not to endanger the lives either of pupils or of teachers. In that situation, we must be prepared to teach in online system as long as it is necessary. In the period when we conducted online classes during the state of emergency we also conducted a modification of curricula precisely to come in support of students and teachers, so if there is a difficult situation from an epidemiological point of view and we will all have to go to an online system, we will take such measures as well. (...) Through the methodology that the Ministry of Education has achieved we provided for evaluation activities. (...) moreover, the Ministry of Education, since the start of the school year, has made available to teachers methodological benchmarks for each discipline and for each level, thus there is support for teachers as well as for students," said Anisie at private broadcaster Realitatea Plus.
The minister mentioned that all pupils in Bucharest that requested through the "School at home" program electronic devices, have received equipment, 8,057 tablets being distributed in this sense.
On the other hand, Monica Anisie mentioned that she has requested since last week a meeting at the Bucharest Prefecture, in order to ensure that all measures are to be taken so that within education units there are no problems the moment the infection rate for the novel coronavirus reached the threshold of 3 per thousand people and together with the City of Bucharest School Inspectorate a plan of measures to go to the online system was carried out.
"We must say clearly what is happening starting with October 20 with education units in Bucharest. What happened today is incredible, at the level of the City of Bucharest and I'm referring here to the situation created at the level of the City of Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations [CMBSU]. (...) In this entire period, from October 13 to yesterday, when the Bucharest DSP [Public Health Directorate] announced the exceeding of this rate, I was in direct communication with the School Inspectorate [ISMB]. I have discussed with Mr. Prefect as well, I told him what the legal provisions in force were and I was expecting a clear decision to be made today. There was a decision of the committee, which I understand the prefect has revoked in the meantime and namely a decision that provided that day nurseries, schools and universities are to close. I drew the attention of the ISMB that in the decision there are some errors. Day nurseries and afterschools are to remain open, the teaching activities in pre-universitary education units will be suspended. For universities, in agreement with the legal provisions in force, the Senate of the University will decide whether to suspend classes, not the CMBSU", the minister explained.
