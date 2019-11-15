Electioneering starts for November 24 presidential runoff
Electioneering campaign for the second round of the presidential election started on Friday, at 12:00hrs am, to end will end on Saturday, November 23, at 07:00hrs.The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) says that, under the law, the second round of the election takes place at the same polling stations and constituencies, with the electoral operations to be conducted by the same electoral bureaus based on the same lists of voters from the first round.
*** At the polling stations abroad, the vote lasts three days, same as in the first round, according to the following hours:
* Friday, November 22, 12:00hrs - 21:00hrs, local;
* Saturday, November 23, 07:00hrs - 21:00hrs, local;
* Sunday, November 24, 07:00hrs - 21:00hrs.
In all three days there is the possibility of extending the voting hours to 23:59htr, at the latest for voters who are at the polling station as of 21:00hrs, as well as for those who are outside the polling station waiting in line to cast ballots.
Romanian citizens who on election day are abroad, regardless of the reason for their presence in another country - domiciled, residents or tourists - may vote at the polling stations abroad.
Citizens can vote by producing a valid identity document, issued by the Romanian state, respectively: an identity card; electronic identity card; provisional identity card; identity passbook; diplomatic passport; electronic diplomatic passport; service passport; electronic service passport; simple passport; simple electronic passport; military passbook.
* Regarding postal voting, before affixing the sticker to their choice candidate the Romanian voters with a domicile or residence abroad who have received the envelope must make sure that their pick has made it to the second round. If the sticker is affixed to a candidate who has failed to advance to the runoff, the vote is cancelled.
Envelopes with the options for the second round must be sent to the polling stations by mail by November 21, at the latest. Those whose envelopes do not arrive before the mentioned deadline will be notified and directed to go to the nearest polling station.
*** In the country, 18,748 polling stations have been set up and their list can be found on the website www.roaep.ro at the section Electoral Management / Electoral Geography / Register of polling stations. Voters can find out what polling station they have been distributed to by going to www.registrulelectoral.ro.
Voting in the country takes place on Sunday, November 24, between 07:00hrs and 21:00hrs, with the possibility of extending the voting hours to 23:59htr, at the latest, for voters who are at the polling station as of 21:00hrs, as well as for those who are outside the polling station waiting in line to cast ballots.
Citizens can vote in the country by producing a valid identity document, issued by the Romanian state, respectively: an identity card; electronic identity card; provisional identity card; identity passbook; diplomatic passport; electronic diplomatic passport; service passport; electronic service passport; simple passport; simple electronic passport; military passbook.
According to the AEP, the simple passport, the electronic simple passport and the temporary simple passport can only be used by Romanian citizens residing abroad who vote in Romania.
In the country, citizens vote at the polling station where the street or their domicile or residence has been distributed, and if they are in another administrative-territorial unit, they can vote at any polling station there.
For the bed-ridden voters in the country due to illness or invalidity the chair of the electoral bureau of the polling station may approve, upon written request filed by the election day, at the latest, accompanied by copies of medical or other official documents attesting to the persons being hard to move, a team consisting of at least two members of the electoral bureau to get to such voters with a special ballot box with all the material needed for voting.
Same as in the first round, counting the votes, including those submitted by postal voting, are video and audio recorded and are carried out in full transparency, in the presence of all the members of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations and of the accredited persons.
The persons accredited to assist in the conduct of the electoral operations in the first round are entitled to assist in carrying out these operations and in the second round as well, according to AEP.
