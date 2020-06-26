Employment rate for working age population down 65.4pct in Q1; unemployment up 4.3pct
Postat la: 26.06.2020 - 10:32 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
In the first quarter of 2020, the employment rate for the working age population (aged 15-64) was 65.4%, decreasing by 0.6 percentage points against the one recorded in the previous quarter, whereas the unemployment rate stood at 4.3%, up 0.4 pp against the previous quarter, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.According to the INS, in Q1 2020, the employment rate for the population aged 20-64 was 70.6%, 0.6 percentage points over the national target of 70% established in the context of the Strategy Europe 2020.
In the same period, Romania's active population was 8.902 million people, of which 8.520 million were employed and 382,000 were unemployed.
The number of employed persons decreased as compared to the previous quarter by 1.6%, but it was higher than the one recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year by 0.4%, while the number of unemployed increased as against both the previous quarter (by 7.9%) and the first quarter of 2019 (by 5.1%).
In the first quarter of 2020, the employment rate for the working-age population (15-64 years) was 65.4%, decreasing as against the one recorded during the previous quarter by 0.6 percentage points, but increasing as compared to the same period of the previous year by 1.2 percentage points.
The employment rate was higher for men (74.3% as against 56.2% for women) and for residents in the urban area (67.1% as against 63.2% in the rural area). The employment rate for youth (aged 15-24) was 23.9%.
The unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2020 was 4.3%, increasing with 0.4 percentage points as compared with the one recorded in the previous quarter and by 0.2 percentage points as compared to the same period of the previous year.
By gender, the gap between the two unemployment rates was 1.4 percentage points (4.9% for men as against 3.5% for women), while by residential areas it was 1.8 percentage points (5.3% for the rural area, as against 3.5% for the urban area). By age groups, the unemployment rate reached the highest level (17.6%) among young persons (aged 15-24).
"Taking into account the reference period of the data, as well as the specific definitions of the survey, specified in the methodological notes of the press release, the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the main indicators (employment, unemployment) is not noticeable for the first quarter of 2020. Beyond that, the effects of the pandemic are visible in the increase in the number of employed persons absent from work (employed persons who, although in employment, did not work even one hour during the reference week, being on leave - of various types, days off, temporary interruption of work for various reasons, etc.)," the INS mentions.
The number of employed persons who did not work even for one hour in the reference week was 198,000 persons in the first quarter of 2020, almost double compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (+ 89.3%) and higher by 66.9% than the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Economic or technical difficulties of the employer (lack of raw materials, customers or orders) - was indicated as a reason for the absence by 12.1% of persons, unlike previous periods when this reason had insignificant shares. Over a third of the number of persons absent from work (37.0%) were on vacation (including holidays, compensation leave), while 1.1% were absent due to illness. Most persons (49.8%) indicated other reasons (including parental leave up to 2 years, maternity leave, unpaid leave, etc.).
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Greenpeace România sesizează Avocatul Poporului referitor la grave încălcări ale unor drepturi constituționale de către AFM
Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice este, în continuare, în impas. Cetățenii respinși recent (peste 11.000) pe motivul documentelor „expirate" au depus contestații. Din păcate, cei declarați admiși în program nu au semnat contractele de finanțare, deși președintele AFM, Andreea Kohalmi Szabo, anunțase pe 10 iunie că „în următoarele zile" le va transmite beneficiarilor spre semnare primele contracte. Greenpeace România a sesizat Avocatul Poporului.
-
Drama generalului român Nicolae Dăscălescu. Eroul de război, umilit de comunişti, a ajuns să pască oile satului
Cu merite deosebite şi în prima, şi în a doua conflagraţie mondială, Nicolae Dăscălescu, General de Corp de Armată, de loc din Căciuleşti, judeţul Neamţ, avea să aibă o soartă nemeritată după instaurarea regimului comunist.
-
Orban și Câțu apar în dosarul de la DNA al fostului șef Unifarm!
Premierul Ludovic Orban și ministrul Florin Câțu apar în dosarul de la DNA, fiind probe că au făcut intervenții la Unifarm pentru a cumpăra măști din Turcia prin anumite societăți comerciale.
-
Petrecere cu final tragic într-o staţiune de lux din Franţa. Cine este primul suspect în cazul morţii unei avocate românce
Mădălina Sneddon locuia de mai mulţi ani în Marea Britanie alături de soţul ei, un om de afaceri scoţian. În urmă cu câteva luni, românca plecase în vizită acasă şi a fost surprinsă în ţară, unde a şi rămas silită de împrejurări pe durata pandemiei, astfel că cei doi au stat despărţiţi câteva luni bune.
-
Vloggerul Selly a făcut „spectacol" la ultima probă de Bac. „Am vândut bolidul de 70.000 de euro şi mi-am luat o Dacie"
Vloggerul craiovean Selly a venit, la primele probe ale Bacalaureatului, la volanul unui Mercedes CLS, „maşina visurilor sale“. Pentru că a fost criticat, însă, de intenauţi că este arogant şi vine la şcoală cu o maşină atât de scumpă, la ultima probă Selly s-a gândit să facă spectacol.
-
Două surori din Braşov, adolescente, căutate de poliţişti după ce au plecat de acasă şi nu s-au mai întors
Două surori din Braşov, în vârstă de 12 şi 15 ani, sunt căutate de poliţişti după ce au plecat de acasă miercuri seara şi nu s-au mai întors. Mama adolescentelor a anunţat Poliţia joi.
-
Peste 42% dintre locuitorii staţiunii austriece Ischgl, de unde ar fi pornit pandemia de Covid-19 în Europa, au anticorpi împotriva noului coronavirus
Mii de turşti germani, norvegieni sau islandezi ar fi fost contaminaţi în barurile şi restaurantele din această staţiune, prezentată drept "Ibiza Alpilor". Autorităţile locale au fost acuzate de faptul că au reacţionat mult prea târziu în vederea plasării în carantină a staţiunii, la jumătatea lui martie, şi că a lăsat cetăţeni străini să se întoarcă în ţările lor - răspândind astfel virusul în toată Europa.
-
Medicul Musta de la Timisoara: Ar trebui să trecem şi noi, ca alte ţări, la carantinarea şi izolarea focarelor, iar restul să îşi continue relaxarea!
Medicul Virgil Musta de la Spitalul de Boli Infecţioase "Victor Babeş" din Timişoara este de părere că zonele din ţară unde a explodat numărul de noi cazuri de coronavirus ar trebui izolate, iar acolo unde îmbolnăvirile sunt rare, oamenii să beneficieze de mai multă relaxare, însă cu respectarea regulilor.
-
O femeie din Hunedoara și-a găsit sfârșitul într-o baltă formată din cauza ploilor
Sfârșit sinistru pentru o femeie de 47 de ani din Hunedoara. Aceasta a plecat de acasă, în depărtare, în căutarea vacilor, iar într-un moment de neatenție a căzut într-o baltă formată din cauza ploilor torențiale și a murit înecată.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Veste proasta pentru romani! Cand se reia Loto 6/49
- 2.Gestul șocant facut de Florin Marin, la doar o zi de la moartea soțului Philip Clements. Oamenii au ridicat imediat din sprancene
- 3.RB Leipzig urca pe podium in Bundesliga!
- 4.Remiza dramatica pentru Hamburg pe „Volksparkstadion” » HSV a ratat șansa de a urca pe loc de promovare!
- 5.Coronavirus in Romania. Inca șase decese anunțate pe 2 iunie. Bilanțul, 1.276
- 6.Tariceanu, lista a motivelor pentru care NU va vota prelungirea starii de alerta: 'Sa fim serioși!'
- 7.Florin Salam a aprins razboiul intre temutele clanuri Duduianu și Vasiloi. Totul a pornit de la…
- 8.Ambassador Maior: US - Romania relationship has transcended historical, geopolitical challenges, becoming close strategic partnership
- 9.One hundred years since Treaty of Trianon - June 4, 1920
- 10.MAE: 365 Romanian citizens repatriated from abroad
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu