EPP Summit/Orban: We will fight together with EPP partners to make sure Europe stays united

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will fight together with its EPP partners to make sure that Europe stays united, Liberal Chairman Ludovic Orban said in Sibiu on Thursday.

According to him, the EU Summit in Sibiu is key to the decisions that will be further taken at European level."PNL is committed, together with its EPP partners, to taking further the mission to build a democratic Europe, a developed Europe, a Europe that gives every citizen the chance to have a decent life, the chance to succeed in life. Although we have political forces, both in Romania and in other European countries, that challenge the European project, which are trying to gain political capital from an absurd war with EU institutions, with the EU (...), as far as we are concerned we will fight at the side of our EPP partners to make sure that Europe stays united, that Europe is a place where every EU citizen has a decent life, freedom, that his dignity is observed, and all those who hold public office regardless where - at local, county, national or European level - are at the service of the citizen," Orban said at the EPP Summit.