Films by Thomas Vinterberg, Naomi Kawase, at opening of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest

Films made by two of the most celebrated contemporary authors, Thomas Vinterberg and Naomi Kawase, both present in this year's selection of the Cannes Film Festival, will be screened at the opening of the 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, which will take place from October 23 to November 1, informs a release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES.

The film "Druk | Another Round", screened for the first time at the Toronto Film Festival, promises to be one of the career pinnacles for both Danish director Thomas Vinterberg and megastar Mads Mikkelsen - the actor present every day in our homes with the famous replica "probably" - of a famous Danish beer brand.

The film, presented at the opening of this year's edition, focuses on four Danish high school teachers who want to test the theory that you live and work better if you manage to maintain a constant level of alcohol in your blood. "From there, Thomas Vinterberg's absorbing dark comedy turns into a lively and fascinating referendum on booze, with Mads Mikkelsen's fierce and unsettling performance vibrating at its center," Indiewire writes, according to the release.

After the world premiere in Toronto and the presence in the selection in San Sebastian, the spectators in Bucharest will be able to see the latest film of the Japanese director Naomi Kawase, "True Mothers". A visual adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura's 2015 novel, built from the rich texture of the author's unique directorial style that combines the sensuality of the cinematic process with the palpable and vibrant reality of the story, the film tells the story of the adoptive parents of a five-year-old who faces the possibility for his birth mother to want him back.

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest will present over 50 films to the Bucharest audience, with the premieres to be grouped in the 'Selection Officielle' sections, selecting the strongest films from the Cannes selection, 'Cinema du Monde' that brings together the most appreciated films from the big festivals of the year, the 'Golden Day' which presents the films awarded with the biggest trophies this year and the 'Autumn Previews' which gives the spectators the opportunity to discover in the screenings held in the presence of the teams the Romanian premieres of the end of the year, one step ahead of being released in Romanian cinemas.

The program of the festival, detailed presentations of the films as well as information about the sale of tickets will be available soon on the website: www.filmedefestival.ro, the organizers specify.

This year's edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest will take place indoors, in compliance with all safety regulations in force, and the films can be seen in Bucharest, between October 23 and November 1, at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Peasant Museum Cinema and Cinemateca Union, but also in Cluj-Napoca (October 23-25) with the support of the Cluj-Napoca City Hall and the Local Council, Iasi (October 23-25) and Timisoara (October 30-November 1).

The 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest is organized by the Cinemascop Association and Voodoo Films and produced in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania.