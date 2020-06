FinMin Citu: IMM Invest programme works very well; 3,083 companies took funds

Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu on Thursday stated that the IMM Invest programme (SMEs Invest) works very well and 3,083 companies took funds until now.

"We have eliminated several barriers a couple of weeks ago, we have approved an emergency ordinance and today we have the Government decision that approves the norms. The IMM Invest programme works very well. We already have 3,083 companies which took funds. (...) This means that we have already granted 2.45 billion lei from the ceiling. It's clear that everything goes faster now and that the discussion we had with the financial-banking sector and the fact that we eliminated some of the barriers made things go increasingly well (...) and we hope that in two weeks from now we will reach 10,000 companies," said Citu, at the beginning of the Government meeting, when asked by the Prime Minister about the current status of this programme.