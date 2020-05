FinMin Citu says 152k bank clients benefit so far from installment deferral

As many as 152,000 customers of the financial-banking system have so far benefited from the provisions of Ordinance 37 on deferral of installments and the total loans with postponed installments up to 9 months is about 3.3 billion lei, according to Finance Minister Florin Citu.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Finance Minister Florin Citu and the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, met Friday morning with representatives of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB), addressing the SME Invest programme, the deferral of bank installments and the economic recovery programme, according to the Finance Minister.

"The purpose of the meeting was to relax or make this entire procedure simpler so that the money reaches those who need it as quickly as possible. We also discussed the other programme that we ran together with the financial-banking system and which is a success, that of postponing the installments of the customers at the banks. As many as 152,000 customers of the financial-banking system have currently benefited from Ordinance 37, the total loans with deferred installments up to 9 months amounting to about 3.3 billion lei. It is a programme that worked very quickly, the financial-banking system mobilized and swiftly processed all applications. However, we have extended the period of request for the delay of installments until 15 June," said Citu in a joint conference with the president of the Board of Directors of the Romanian Association of Banks, Sergiu Oprescu.

Citu stressed, in context, that a large part of the programmes to be implemented by the authorities depend on the proper functioning of the partnership with the financial-banking system and the latter's health.

"We have also discussed the programme to relaunch the economy because we know that economic recovery is carried out through the partnership with the financial-banking system. Money in the economy goes not just from the government. The way the Government transmits money to the economy is also done through the financial-banking system. And the banking system has the expertise and also has the channels to transfer this money to the performing sectors. That is why many of the programmes we will implement in the future depend on the functioning of this partnership and the health of the financial-banking system. The programme for the large companies, which last night was at a first reading in the Government meeting, will need the support of the financial-banking system. A very good meeting that has never taken place before at this level," the minister was quoted as saying