Flu death toll in Romania reaches 53

The flu death toll for the flu season has reached 53 in Romania, according to a press statement released on Friday by the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases attached to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

The last person who died of flu was a woman of 84 from the Cluj County, who tested positive for influenza virus type A, no subtype.

The woman suffered from other health problems too, and she hadn't been vaccinated against the flu. AGERPRES