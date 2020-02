Fmr Chamber Speaker Valeriu Zgonea, convicted to 3 years in prison for influence peddling

Former Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Valeriu Zgonea was convicted on Monday by the Bucharest Tribunal to three years imprisonment for the crime of influence peddling, in a case in which he stood accused by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) of intervening to appoint the daughter of a local social-democrat councilor in Buzau to an important public position.

The decision of the court is not final.AGERPRES