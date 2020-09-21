ForMin Aurescu addresses Foreign Affairs Council: 'Romania supports adoption of sanctions in Belarus'
Postat la: 21.09.2020 - 16:23 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Romania supports the adoption of sanctions in Belarus as soon as possible and also an Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission to mediate dialogue in this country, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu told the meeting of foreign affairs ministers from European Union member states on Monday.
He delivered a speech in the opening of the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.
"We have just finished a working breakfast with the leader of the opposition in Belarus, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, where I expressed Romania's position with respect to the situation in Belarus, our appreciation for the courage of the citizens in Belarus and the representatives of the opposition, who continue to fight for their rights, despite the efforts of the regime to repress them. I believe that Belarus is currently facing a phase of transition to modernization and democracy, and it's the European Union's duty to support this effort. I have thus expressed Romania's support for the civil society and for an independent media in Belarus and I have reminded my colleagues and Mrs Tikhanovskaya that Romania transferred 100 thousand euros through the European Endowment for Democracy fund to support an independent media and the civil society in Belarus," Aurescu is quoted as saying in a press release sent to AGERPRES.
He reiterated the fact that Romania supports the adoption of sanctions, "as soon as possible," and also the activation of OSCE's Moscow Mechanism.
"I have reiterated the fact that Romania supports the adoption of sanctions, as soon as possible. Also, I have reminded everyone present the fact that Romania supported the activation of OSCE's Moscow Mechanism and supports the organisation of an OSCE mission for the mediation of the dialogue in Belarus," said Aurescu.
The head of the Romanian diplomacy mentioned the importance of the Joint Statement adopted on Monday morning and made public by the presidents of Romania, Poland and Lithuania.
"This joint statement includes a proposal addressed to the international community and the European Union to prepare an economic assistance package for a democratic Belarus. Among other things, this package could include assistance for accession negotiations with the WTO, assistance for the development of a Liberal economy and the implementation of a visa free regime as soon as the situation allows it, and also other types of financial assistance to be provided by international financial organisations," said Aurescu.
He said the current developments in Russia, related to the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, is also among the items on the FAC meeting agenda.
"In Romania's opinion, the European Union should play a more active role in this matter. We have joined our colleagues in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark and Poland and sent a letter to High Representative Borrell in which we ask for an active involvement of the Union in this, as we believe that Russia should meet its responsibilities and initiate a transparent and impartial investigation, while fully cooperating with the OPCW, and I also think that we should examine into the possibility of applying sanctions, when the case, in relation to this case of poisoning of Mr Navalny," said Aurescu.
The Romanian official also tackled the situation in Turkey, reiterating his call to reduce tensions.
"We are also going to discuss about the situation in Turkey and I will reiterate my call, on Romania's behalf, to reduce tensions, because it is absolutely necessary to maintain calm, at this point, and resume negotiations between the parties involved. We will also listen to the presentation of Mr Borrell about the recent efforts made in establishing a framework that would allow parties to return to the negotiations table. We appreciate the efforts made by High Representative Borrell, Germany and the president of the European Council in this respect," showed Aurescu.
At the same meeting, the foreign affairs ministers are set to discuss the situation in Libya, according to Aurescu.
"Moreover, we are going to discuss about Libya, about the relation between the EU and the African Union, the relations with the southern vicinity and we are also waiting impatiently for the debates on this topic. For instance, with respect to Libya, we wish for a transition from a simple cease-fire agreement to a real negotiation process to help identifying a sustainable solution to this conflict between the parties involved. In respect to the southern vicinity relation, we are looking forward to participate in the debate today meant to identify modalities of strengthening partnership with the countries in our southern vicinity," added the head of the Romanian diplomacy, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).
AGERPRES .
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Spoiala lui Firea! Vopseaua de pe Podul Ciurel a ajuns pe masini: "Picaturile nu se pot lua la spalatorie!"
Bucurestenii care parcheaza in apropierea podului Ciurel, deschis recent circulatiei rutiere, sustin ca vopseaua de pe cel mai recent obiectiv de infrastructura inaugurat in Capitala ar fi ajuns pe masinile personale, potrivit unui mesaj transmis pe Facebook de jurnalistul Vitalie Cojocari.
-
Daniel Tudorache, primarul sectorului 1: "Alegerile se vor desfășura în condiții maxime de siguranță"
Daniel Tudorache, primarul Sectorului 1, i-a asigurat din nou pe votanți, la GÂNDUL LIVE, că scrutinul la locale se va desfășura în condiții maxime de siguranță, în contextul crizei Covid-19.
-
Judecatorii resping cererea lui Liviu Dragnea de dizolvare a PSD. Decizia poate fi contestata
Tribunalul Bucuresti a respins luni, 21 septembrie, cererea fostului lider PSD, Liviu Dragnea, de dizolvare a Partidului Social Democrat. Instanta a respins o cerere de sesizare a CJUE, dar a sesizat CCR cu o exceptie ridicata de fostul politician. Decizia poate fi contestata cu apel.
-
Naşul "cârtiţei" din DNA, candidatul PSD la CJ Cluj. Soţia lui vindea posturi de asistentă, cu 1.500 de "prăjiturele"
A fost acuzat că vinde „licitaţii” la stat, că transmite informaţii primite de la finul său din DNA Cluj colegilor de partid şi că îşi ajută soţia să „rezolve” posturi la Stat pe bani grei. Finul şi soţia au fost condamnaţi la închisoare, el nu. Acum, Alexandru Cordoş candidează din partea PSD la şefia CJ Cluj.
-
Viaţa senzaţională a sihastrului "Antonie cel Tăcut": legat în lanţuri în copilărie, militar la Antitero, alungat din munţi de autorităţi
Mulţi au auzit despre sihastrul de pe Muntele Basarab, un bărbat care a ales să trăiască mai bine de 20 de ani departe de lume, ascuns printre peşteri şi grote şi pe care puţini dintre iubitorii muntelui au avut ocazia măcar să-l zărească, darămite să-l mai şi cunoască.
-
Costel Alexe a reușit să învingă caracatița de la Complexul Energetic Hunedoara. Ministrul Mediului a aflat că administratorul judiciar avea alte interese
Unul dintre cei mai performanți miniștri PNL, Costel Alexe, a reușit să opreasca activitățile contrare intereslor statului de la Complexeul Energetic Hunedoara (CEH) și este pe cale să obțină o nouă victorie pentru a înlocui administratorul și lichidatorul jucidiar de la la CEH. Ministrul Mediului a luat hotărârea să înlocuiască Expert insolvență SPRL, după ce a aflat că administratorul judiciar nu avea de gând să redreseze complexul strategic pentru România, ci doar să încaseze 30.000 euro pe lună.
-
Traian Băsescu îl face praf si pulbere pe Nicușor Dan: "Câte am aflat despre el, după ce au apărut înregistrările, mă cutremură!"
Fostul președinte al României, Traian Băsescu, lansează un atac dur la adresa candidatului PNL-USR-PLUS la alegerile pentru Primăria Capitalei, Nicușor Dan. Candidatul PMP la Primăria Capitalei susține că a aflat lucruri care îl cutremură despre Nicușor Dan.
-
De luni, România trece la statutul de piaţă emergentă secundară
Bursa de Valori de la Bucureşti (BVB), operatorul pieţei de capital din România, a anunţat vineri că la eveniment vor participa premierul Ludovic Orban, Ministrul Finanţelor Florin Cîţu, preşedintele ASF Nicu Marcu, dar şi Cristian Popa, membru al board-ului BNR, Omer Tetik, CEO Banca Transilvania şi Cosmin Ghiţă, CEO Nuclearelectrica. Cosmin Marinescu, consilier prezidenţial, va avea discurs imediat după deschiderea şedinţei de tranzacţionare de la ora 10:00. De asemenea va fi prezent şi Ivan Vrhel, preşedinte Citi România.
-
România ia în calcul solicitarea unui test negativ de coronavirus cetăţenilor care vin din state cu număr ridicat de infectări
Premierul Ludovic Orban a anunţat, luni, că se discută posibilitatea solicitării unui test negativ de coronavirus cetăţenilor care vin din state cu număr ridicat de infectări. În cazul în carese preintă un astfel de rezultat, se va renunţa la măsura carantinării pentru 14 zile.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Victorie la limita pentru Universitatea Craiova in meciul cu Sepsi, scor 1-0: golul a fost inscris in minutul 88
- 2.INFIORATOR Un profesor de sport a facut sex cu unele dintre elevele sale, de 14 și 15 ani, in plina stare de urgența
- 3.Tulcean condamnat la doi ani si jumatate, pentru tentativa la omor
- 4.Medicii din SUA, constatari surprinzatoare: „Vitamina D scade riscul de a contracta coronavirus cu 54%”
- 5.EXCLUSIV - Lista celor 32 de ambasadori propusi de Klaus Iohannis: Cine sunt cei care vor reprezenta Romania
- 6.Handbalista Cristina Laslo a semnat cu Minaur Baia Mare pentru doua sezoane
- 7.Adela Chirica a primit rezultatul testului COVID-19!
- 8.VIDEO Șeful diplomației americane a facut o vizita 'istorica' in Sudan: incearca sa convinga alte tari arabe sa-si normalizeze relatiile cu Israelul
- 9.LIVE VIDEO INCIDENTE la intalnirea lui Ludovic Orban cu bucureștenii, in Parcul Herastrau: Oana Lovin a scandat lozinci triviale
- 10.VIDEO | Imagini spectaculoase de la NASA cu Pamantul vazut din spațiu
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu