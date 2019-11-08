ForMin Aurescu, Ambassador Klemm meet to discuss Strategic Partnership between Romania and United States
Postat la: 08.11.2019 - 21:16 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a meeting on Friday with the US Ambassador to Bucharest Hans Klemm, and with Terri Sewell, a member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, elected in Alabama, on which occasion they discussed about the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States and the new Romanian Government's firm commitment to continue to earmark 2 per cent of the GDP for defence.
The head of Romanian diplomacy underscored the excellence of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America, evoking at the same time the very good discussions between the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the US President, Donald Trump, on August 20, in Washington, when they approached the different means of strengthening the most important aspects of the Strategic Partnership.
Bogdan Aurescu underscored the military and security dimension of the Strategic Partnership, reiterating the importance of increasing US military presence in Romania, the new Romanian Government's firm commitment to continue to earmark 2 per cent of the GDP for defence, as well as the need to strengthen the Eastern Flank, especially in the south, through an increased allied participation in the Multinational Brigade and in the Black Sea.
The Romanian official voiced the appreciation of the Romanian state for the sustainable partnership with the Alabama National Guard and mentioned at the same time the common successful project of the presence in Romania of the ballistic missile shield at Deveselu, and also the importance of its adequate security.
Moreover, Aurescu referred to the tight cooperation in the energy security and cyber security fields existing between Romania and the UN and underscored Ludovic Orban Government's strong commitment to the rule of law and justice independence.
The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the two US officials reviewed the regional developments, with an emphasis on the current political situation in the Republic of Moldova. On this occasion, the Romanian dignitary voiced the Romanian Government's for the Executive in Chisinau and underscored how important is for Romania that the Republic of Moldova maintains its European track.
Moreover, Aurescu asked the member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress to support Romania's efforts to enter the Visa Waiver programme, a very important objective for the Romanian citizens, most of them supporters of the Strategic Partnership with the USA.
MAE specifies that the US officials congratulated the new Minister of Foreign Affairs on taking office, highlighting at the same time his personal contribution to the development, in time, of the Strategic Partnership, including through the negotiation of the bilateral agreement on the ballistic missile shield.
At the same time, the two US officials expressed strong bipartisan support for Romania and the bilateral Strategic Partnership in the US Congress, appreciation for Romania's constant and consistent efforts to strengthen security at the Black Sea and NATO mission in Afghanistan, as well as its active rile and involvement within the North Atlantic Alliance.
At the same time, they confirmed that the visa refusal rate of Romanian citizens continues to decrease, a fact evidenced by the very recent figures for fiscal year 2019. Thus, it reached 9.11 per cent (from 10.44 per cent in 2018), the refusal rate below 3 per cent being the last remaining criterion to be met by Romania.
AGERPRES
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Liviu Nistoran, "un om nou la vremuri noi", traseist contra functii!
Traseismul e in floare in aceste zile de degringolada politica. Nu numai tradarile la care am asistat in ultima vreme au avut impact asupra situatiei politice, dar, odata cu luptele pentru guvernare, si "schimbarile de culoare" contra functii.
-
Poliţistul care l-a arestat pe fiul lui "El Chapo", ciuruit cu 150 de focuri de armă. CAMERELE DE SUPRAVEGHERE au surprins atacul
Ofițerul mexican de poliție implicat în arestarea fiului lui "El Chapo" Guzman a fost asasinat într-o parcare din Culiacan, în provincia Sinaloa, informează Daily Mail.
-
Lotul României pentru meciurile cu Suedia şi Spania. Pe cine va miza selecţionerul Cosmin Contra
După o pauză considerabilă, Cosmin Contra i-a selecţionat pe Constantin Budescu şi Denis Alibec, însă l-a lăsat deoparte pe goalkeeper-ul celor de la Genoa, Ionuţ Radu.
-
Polițist cercetat într-un dosar de șantaj, filmat când plânge în curtea IPJ Arad
Un polițist, fost ofițer DGA, pus sub control judiciar într-un dosar de șantaj, a fost filmat când plânge în hohote în curtea IPJ Arad, colegii încercând să-l consoleze. Polițistul a intrat de vineri în concediu medical.
-
Alegeri prezidențiale 2019. Ce cote au candidații la pariuri
Alegeri prezidențiale 2019. Duminică, 10 noiembrie, este primul tur la alegerile prezidențiale 2019, iar șase candidați au cote uriașe la pariuri.
-
ALEGERI PREZIDENȚIALE 2019 EXIT POLL IRES la Realitatea PLUS. Află primul cine va intra în turul 2
Află primul cine va intra în turul al doilea al alegerilor prezidențiale, în direct, la Realitatea Plus și în timp real pe site-ul nostru, www.realitatea.net. Postul nostru de televiziune vă prezintă, duminică seara, la ora 21:00, rezultatele unui sondaj efectuat la ieşirea de la urne de prestigiosul institut de sondare a opiniei publice IRES.
-
Un asteroid potențial periculos va trece pe lângă Terra în 21 noiembrie
Un asteroid cu un diametru cuprins între 280 și 620 de metri va trece pe lângă Terra pe 21 noiembrie, la o distanță de aproximativ 4,3 milioane de kilometri, iar NASA l-a inclus în categoria obiectelor spațiale "potențial periculoase".
-
„Maria, Regina României", premiera weekendului în cinematografe. Roxana Lupu intr-un rol magistral
„Maria, Regina României", de Alexis Sweet Cahill, printre cele mai asteptate filme care au premiera vineri în cinematografele din ţară.
-
Febra dengue cu transmitere sexuală a ajuns în Europa. Primul caz a fost semnalat la Madrid
Spitalul Ramon y Cajal din Madrid a identificat primul pacient infectat cu febră dengue prin transmitere sexuală înregistrat în Europa, diagnosticat la un tânăr care nu călătorise în zonele cu risc, au confirmat surse medicale. Mai există un singur caz similar în Coreea de Sud, diagnosticat la membrii unui cuplu de acelaşi sex.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Postul Craciunului 2019. Cand incepe și ce nu ai voie sa faci in Postul Craciunului
- 2.Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta organizeaza concurs de recrutare
- 3.Doliu in Baroul Cluj. Un cunoscut avocat a decedat
- 4.Sf. Parascheva 2019: Rugaciunea care face adevarate minuni! Trebuie sa o rostesti azi!
- 5.Accident rutier, in aceasta noapte, in Mamaia. O victima
- 6.Postul Craciunului 2019, calendar ortodox noiembrie 2019!
- 7.Probleme mari pentru reteaua Vodafone! A picat in Iasi
- 8.Dana Budeanu revine la PRO TV. Mesajul ei: "Va rup pe genunchi!"
- 9.RUGACIUNE catre Sfantul Dumitru: Iți indeplinește toate dorințele!
- 10.Accident grav pe Brancoveanu! Un motociclist a fost calcat de o mașina
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu