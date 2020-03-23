ForMin Aurescu at informal meeting of EU foreign ministers; COVID-19, Syria crisis, on agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu attended, through a videoconference system, on Monday, the informal meeting of foreign ministers from the European Union member states, which had as main topic on the agenda the COVID-19 pandemic, informs a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

The discussion focused on the need for more efficient coordination at European level in order to limit the undesirable consequences of the pandemic, with concrete measures to ensure the transport of goods and people, the repatriation of European citizens from third countries, as well as other ways to support them.Minister Aurescu emphasized the importance of European solidarity in this context and drew attention to the need to apply the measures identified following the videoconference of European leaders of March 17.He evoked the challenges of the last period regarding the transit of goods and the return to the country of the Romanian citizens, as well as the steps for identifying practical solutions to the difficulties mentioned.Aurescu pleaded for closer coordination among member states' embassies and EU Delegations in these states, with the support of the European External Action Service, to facilitate the repatriation of European citizens from third countries to the EU.Minister Bogdan Aurescu stressed that there is no need for blockages at the borders and within the territory of some member states, so that citizens who have to return to their homes in other EU countries should be allowed access."He also mentioned that a coordinated and effective response to assist EU citizens within the Union's space is needed for this purpose. In addition, the head of Romanian diplomacy drew attention to the need to identify solutions that would allow the continuation of movement of the cross-border workforce, affected by the restrictive measures taken, which is a problem Romania is facing as well," the release said.At the same time, Aurescu stressed the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted transit of freight, by creating dedicated corridors, which is necessary for the supply of goods to the economies of the EU states, supply which is especially important in this crisis context.The Romanian foreign minister mentioned the "crucial" importance of providing the necessary medical supplies for combating the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.During the meeting, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made a briefing on the developments in the Syria/Turkey file. The exchange of views among ministers followed the discussion at the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on March 6 in Zagreb, aiming mainly at assessing the premises for stabilizing the security and humanitarian situation in Syria and the prospects of the political peace process under the new conditions. The officials also referred to the importance of continuing EU-Turkey cooperation in managing the consequences of the humanitarian crisis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out.Minister Aurescu showed that identifying a political solution, within the framework provided by the UN, is the only viable response to the Syrian crisis. At the same time, he pointed out that ensuring stability in the region and continuing cooperation with Turkey, including in the full implementation of the EU-Turkey Joint Declaration of March 2016, remain "essential".