ForMin Aurescu: Citizens in Moldova showed they desire a clear democratic and European path
Postat la: 16.11.2020 - 19:40 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu expressed his satisfaction on Monday with Maia Sandu's "clear" victory in Moldova's presidential elections, underscoring that it shows the citizens of this country desire a clear democratic and European path for their country, according to AGERPRES.
Bogdan Aurescu discussed the presidential elections in the Republic of Moldova with the Ambassador of Japan to Bucharest, Hitoshi Noda, whom he received at the end of the latter's term in Romania.
"The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced his satisfaction for the clear victory of Ms Maia Sandu, an expression of the maturity of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova in the country and in the diaspora, who showed through their choice that their desire is to have a democratic and European path in Moldova, with efficient institutions in the service of the citizens, which observe the rule of law and come up with solutions to the pressing problems of the society, while also expressing the firm support of Romania for the real reform effort, in European spirit, proposed by the new president," MAE showed in a press release sent on Monday to AGEPRES.
In a broader context, Bogdan Aurescu and Hitoshi Noda mentioned the interest of both countries in supporting democratic values in the states of the Eastern Neighbourhood - an "important" component of the future Romanian-Japanese Strategic Partnership.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the "particularly positive" contribution of Ambassador Hitoshi Noda to the strengthening of the Romanian-Japanese cooperation, and voiced his appreciation for the support provided in the achievement of the bilateral contacts agenda at high level and at sectoral level.
Minister Aurescu also highlighted the close cooperation existing between Romania and Japan in the context of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the inclusion of Romania among the states benefiting from a donation of 12,200 tablets of Avigan (Favipiravir), for which he thanked again, on behalf of the Bucharest authorities.
Bogdan Aurescu also mentioned the recent telephone conversation he had, in October, with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, during which the commitment of both parties was reiterated to make every effort to implement a consistent schedule of actions in properly marking the centenary of bilateral relations, in 2021, and to continue and complete the process of concluding, during the next year, the bilateral document for establishing the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
Ambassador Hitoshi Noda thanked the Romanian authorities for their support in fulfilling his mandate, evoking the positive dynamics of Romanian-Japanese cooperation in all areas of common interest. In addition to the excellent bilateral cooperation, the MAE said, the Japanese official welcomed the very good collaboration existing between the two states in a multilateral framework, thanking for the mutual support of the candidacies of interest within the UN and for the co-sponsorship by Romania of the UN General Assembly resolution, promoted annually by Japan on the agenda of the first session of the Commission on nuclear non-proliferation.
Minister Bogdan Aurescu wished his interlocutor success in his future activities, also expressing his conviction that the Japanese diplomat will remain a supporter of the development of relations between Romania and Japan.
