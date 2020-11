ForMin Aurescu: Elections in Republic of Moldova, a victory of democracy, European values and principles

The recent election of Maia Sandu as President of the Republic of Moldova is "a victory of democracy, of European values and principles," said on Tuesday the head of Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu, at the international conference The Road to Warsaw Security Forum, during the panel "Assuring Security in the Black Sea Region: Solutions to Strengthen It" - in videoconference format, according to AGERPRES.

"The elections in Moldova show that there is a very mature society and they made a very good choice - one for democratic development, a choice for pro-European values and I believe this is a very good start for Moldova's path - a path of solid institutions, I believe this is what the citizens of the Republic of Moldova desire - capable institutions that would solve their direct problems and I believe it's a choice that shows future commitment. We are very encouraged by this choice made by the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, because we always supported the European path of the Republic of Moldova, as we supported and continue to support the European and Euro-Atlantic path of Georgia and Ukraine," Aurescu emphasized.

"For her, the new President, it won't be easy to work with the current political class in the Republic of Moldova, but we believe in her political determination and will that this will be a successful demarche," Aurescu underlined.

Together with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, Aurescu also spoke of the security situation in the Black Sea region and ways to strengthen it, deeming that this complex situation has known significant deterioration with the illegal annexation of Crimea and the starting of the war in Eastern Ukraine, which continue to affect the security and territorial integrity of this country, but also regional and European security, in its entirety. Thus, Aurescu emphasized that the militarization of the Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea basin by Russia, the violence in Eastern Ukraine, the hostile actions directed towards military ships and planes in the Black Sea region, the use of hybrid tactics to increase influence and pressure on Allied and partner countries in the area contributes to the creation of an atmosphere of instability, insecurity and tension in the Black Sea region.

The head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized the importance of NATO maintaining a constant attention on the security developments in the Black Sea area.