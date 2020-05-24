ForMin Aurescu meets US Ambassador Zuckerman; Romania-US Strategic Partnership on the agenda; "very good" cooperation
Postat la: 22.05.2020 - 18:39 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Friday U.S. Ambassador to Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman. The two officials talked about bilateral cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement regarding the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Open Skies Treaty, the recent developments in the Republic of Moldova, the Visa Waiver programme, Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the outlooks for the Three Seas Initiative.Ambassador Zuckerman handed Minister Aurescu official information through which the U.S. announced the decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, to come into force in six months since the date of the announcement, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs.
"The head of the Romanian diplomacy voiced appreciation for the frequent bilateral consultations on the Open Skies Treaty, which still holds its value, and underscored that Romania firmly supporting the Treaty and contributes with approved equipment at the allied level and not only for observation missions. He highlighted that Romania shares the concern of the U.S., a strategic partner and an extremely important ally within NATO, in terms of the selective implementation which the Russian Federation had regarding the provisions of the Open Skies Treaty, especially, by imposing some artificial limits of implementation, which do not correspond to the spirit of the Treaty," the MAE release shows.
According to Aurescu, Romania "understands" the standpoint of the U.S. to withdraw from this Treaty, and our country will further put in efforts so that, at the level of the Alliance, there is a "unitary" and "firm" approach, "which can determine Russia to return to its full implementation within the next six months, at the end of which the notification of the U.S. withdrawal from the Treaty will take legal effect."
Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman conveyed thanks on behalf of the U.S. for Romania's reaction and approach and proposed that Bucharest and Washington maintain a close dialogue on this topic in the next period, the MAE shows.
Aurescu and Zuckerman also discussed the outlooks of strengthening the Romania-U.S. Strategic Partnership in its entirety and voiced satisfaction for the "very good" cooperation, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of mutual support in view of repatriating citizens, the U.S. support for the transport and purchase of medical equipment for Romania, the aid of 800 thousand US dollars for combating the pandemic. Minister Bogdan Aurescu brought to mind that Romania will send in the coming period a military delegation made up of medical personnel to the U.S., in the context of the pandemic.
In respect to Romania's access to the Visa Waiver Programme, Ambassador Zuckerman gave assurances that "a special" attention is paid to this common objective and he is analysing "in-depth" the ways through which the authorities of the two countries can collaborate to obtain concrete results, the MAE informs.
Minister Bogdan Aurescu, who tackled the visa topic on the agenda of talks, underscored that it has a special impact on the Romanian citizens, including in terms of people-to-people contacts, investment and economic opportunities, educational exchanges and not only.
Moreover, the Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted that Romania's accession to the OECD continues to be a priority goal of the Government in Bucharest, Ambassador Zuckerman assuring that the U.S. "fully" endorses this goal, the release also shows.
"Furthermore, also reviewed were the positive development registered at the level of the Three Seas Initiative, including in the context of the latest announcement made by the U.S. regarding the allocation of 1 billion US dollars for investments in energy projects within the Initiative, as well as the recent decision of some countries such as Estonia, Latvia and Hungary to join the Investment Fund of the Three Seas Initiative, in which Romania is already participating. It was agreed to continue the close coordination between Romania and the U.S. in effectively preparing the results of the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Tallin, in October, including in terms of developing the Investment Fund and the implementation of priority interconnectivity projects of the Initiative," the quoted source mentions.
Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman exchanged views on the developments in the Republic of Moldova and agreed for the U.S. and Romania to continue the coordination in terms of encouraging the authorities in Chisinau to intensify, "consistently and credibly," the reforms needed to get closer to the EU and to fully observe the democratic and the rule of law principles.
"The head of the Romanian diplomacy showed that Romania will further watch with priority the observance of the legitimate interests and expectations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, the European journey being the only one able to ensure the economic and social development of the Republic of Moldova to the direct benefit of its citizens."
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Cozmin Gusa, declaratie politic-apocaliptica: La varful PNL e un razboi religios, neoprotestanti versus crestin ortodocsi!
Consultatntul politic Cozmin Gusa a analizat in cadrul unui interviu situatia actuala din PNL. El a facut o afirmatie socanta, in sensul ca la varful partidului exista un razboi intre doua asa zis mari grupari "religioase". O lupta fratricida intre gruarea neo-protestanta si cea - minoritara - crestin ortodoxa.
-
Vor fi ridicate și alte restricții după 1 iunie. Anunțul de ultimă oră făcut de Ludovic Orban!
Ludovic Orban a făcut duminică declarații cu privire la posibilitatea de ridicare a altor restricții în România, după data de 1 iunie.
-
Ludovic Orban a plantat un copac, care era deja plantat. Momentul a fost distribuit şi şters de Marcel Vela
Cu ocazia sărbătorii celor 145 de ani de la înfiinţarea PNL, Ludovic Orban a participat la inaugurarea Muzeului Naţional Brătianu, în incinta reşedinţei care a aparţinut familiei Brătianu, la Ştefăneşti, judeţul Argeş.
-
Un contribuabil german s-a trezit cu o scrisoare de la Trump şi 1.200 de dolari în cont. Peripeţiile bărbatului
Un jurnalist german s-a trezit cu 1.200 de dolari în cont ajutor de pandemie de la guvernul american şi cu o scrisoare de la însuşi preşedintele american.
-
Previziune senzationala a lui Cozmin Gusa: Marcel Vela va fi candidatul lui Iohannis la primaria Capitalei in locul "aliatului" Nicusor Dan
Intr-un interviu acordat replicaonline.ro, consultantul politic Cozmin Gusa face mai multe afirmatii fulminante despre spatiul politic romanesc. Acesta ataca pe mai multe fronturi chestiunile "la zi" post-izolare, totodata facand mai multe previziuni pentru perioada urmatoare.
-
Începe sezonul tornadelor în România. Care sunt zonele în care se produc fenomenele extreme şi cum se pot proteja oamenii
Aproape 200 de tornade au avut loc în România în ultimii 400 de ani. Aproape o sută, cele mai multe, au avut loc după anul 2006, aproape o sută. Specialiştii români lucrează de ani buni la o bază de date despre tornade, pentru a înţelege mai bine riscul asociat acestor fenomene meteorologice.
-
Bebeluş de două luni, izbit de pământ de mama lui, după o ceartă cu iubitul la un hotel din Timişoara
Un bebeluş de doar două luni a fost trântit de pământ de mama lui, într-o criză de gelozie, după ce femeia s-a certat cu iubitul într-un hotel din Timişoara unde locuiau. Copilul a fost dus de urgenţă la Spitalul de Copii „Louis Ţurcanu“ din Timişoara, iar mama lui a fost preluată de poliţişti pentru a fi audiată.
-
O asistentă medicală a decedat la scurt timp după a ce născut la Spitalul din Craiova. Poliţia a deschis o anchetă
O asistentă medicală în vârstă de 27 de ani a murit la câteva ore după ce a născut la Spitalul Judeţean din Craiova. Bebeluşul a murit la naştere, iar mama, la doar câteva ore mai târziu.
-
Un meteorit ar fi căzut în județul Iași, anunță un profesor. Localnicii au auzit un zgomot puternic
Un profesor de Fizică de la Universitatea Al I Cuza din Iași anunță descoperirea unor fragmente posibil provenite de la un meteorit, care ar fi căzut sâmbătă la prânz în județul Iași. Oamenii din mai multe comune din județ spun că au auzit un zgomot foarte puternic.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Cine este, de fapt, Ana Muntean, soția prinsa de soț cu Ciprian Marica intr-o camera de hotel din Cluj
- 2.INCREDIBIL: OMS s-a SUCIT! Modelul aplicat de Suedia, fara restricții, era cel MAI BUN in combaterea pandemiei
- 3.Covido-prostia. Prabușirea prosperitații pentru 26 de morți la milionul de locuitori - interviu cu scriitorul Alexandru Petria
- 4.Cutremur in Romania. S-a simtit la Constanta
- 5.”Cel mai frumos cadou pentru fiul nostru este sa aiba și mama, și tata!”
- 6.Surpriza! Cine este Florin Muntean, barbatul care și-a prins soția cu Ciprian Marica intr-o camera de hotel din Cluj
- 7.Klaus Iohannis, criticat din Germania: Un lider din Bundestag se declara ingrijorat de 'alegatiile periculoase' ale presedintelui
- 8.Horoscop saptamanal 4 – 10 mai 2020. Racii incheie o etapa sentimentala
- 9.Senat: Sedinta de plen - pe ordinea de zi o propunere legislativa referitoare la acordarea de ajutoare de urgenta
- 10.A fost cutremur in aceasta dimineata in Romania. Unde a fost epicentrul si ce magnitudine a avut
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu