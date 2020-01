ForMin Aurescu: Romania's Embassy in Baghdad to be relocated

Romania's Embassy in Baghdad is to be relocated, with a new ambassador to Iraq to be appointed, on Wednesday said Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu, at the Parliament venue, during the hearing in the joint sitting of the select Foreign Affairs and Defence committees alongside Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca on the Middle East situation.

"The Romanian Embassy in Baghdad is in full relocation process. We have in this year's budget the necessary money for a new location of the Embassy of Romania in Baghdad and we'll take that for this process to take place as fast as possible and furthermore, we will consider appointing another ambassador of Romania to Iraq, too," minister Aurescu stated.