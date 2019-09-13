FPPG: Romania is the largest natural gas producer in Eastern Europe
Romania is the largest natural gas producer in Easter Europe, with an average natural gas production in recent years of about 11 billion cubic meters, the Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG) stated.
"Today, 13 September, we are celebrating the Day of the Romanian Gas Worker. The Oil and Gas Employers' Federation, through its member companies, conveys a thank-you message to all the people working in the natural gas sector and, on this occasion, brings to mind the importance of the adoption of public policies meant to support the development of this branch. The average natural gas production in recent years has been about 11 billion cubic meters, labeling Romania as the largest producer of natural gas in Eastern Europe. In the current context, we note the acute need to encourage investments in the sector in order to increase the role of industry in the development of the national economy and for the efficient protection of vulnerable energy consumers," reads the release.
The organization argues that the development of the natural gas market can bring numerous benefits to the people devoted to the industry. According to the FPPG, by stimulating investments in the essential infrastructure and, at the same time, by supporting the sustainable consumption of natural gas in the production of electricity, natural gas from domestic production can be used at increased added value.
According to the Federation, natural gas represents the most important fuel of the Romanian economy, with a share of 31 percent of primary energy. The history of the sector is already 111 years old, from the moment the first natural gas emissions were discovered in Sarmasel, Mures county in 1909. The year 1910 marks the first intention of gas transmission in Europe, completed in 1914 with the first natural gas transmission pipeline in Europe, from Sarmasel to Turda, on a distance of 55 km. In 1915 the first company in Europe, the Ungarische Erdgas Gesellschaft (UEG), was founded, with the sole object of activity: the exploration, drilling, exploitation, transmission and distribution of natural gas from the Transylvanian basin.
"After years full of history, during which we were pioneers in the area, the prospects for Romania are exciting. The BRUA [ National Gas Transmission System on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria corridor] pipeline aims to increase the security in supplying the country with natural gas through access to new resources, as well as the transmission to European markets of the natural gas production in the Caspian Basin, through the Romania-Bulgaria interconnector and the future Bulgaria-Greece interconnector, Romania will have access to the Southern Gas Corridor. For our country, BRUA represents an extremely important stage in terms of the development of the natural gas transmission system, as well as an access path of a part of the Romanian potential production in the Black Sea to the European markets. We express our appreciation to the tens of thousands of dedicated people who work or have been active in this industry of national strategic importance and we congratulate them for their dedication to the Romanian gas sector," the release mentions.
